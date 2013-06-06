(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Reynolds Holding

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Apple (AAPL.O) is taking a smart but necessary gamble in fighting e-book price-fixing charges. Making concessions to U.S. trustbusters in a settlement could have put iTunes and other products at risk. And despite awkward emails and Steve Jobs quotes – plus a judge inclined against it – Apple has law on its side.

The government says the tech giant acted as "ringmaster" starting in 2009 in a conspiracy with five publishers to raise the price of digital tomes. With Amazon (AMZN.O) peddling wholesale e-books for a measly $9.99, Apple offered the likes of HarperCollins a sweeter deal. They could set prices and Apple, as their agent, would take 30 percent, while requiring that titles not be sold cheaper elsewhere. The feds claim this so-called most-favored nation clause helped violate antitrust laws by forcing Amazon to raise prices.

The government has dredged up hundreds of emails, phone calls and text messages showing Apple and the publishers discussing prices and other terms. A quote from Jobs' biography reveals the late Apple chief describing the allegedly illegal scheme. And last month, Judge Denise Cote said she believed prosecutors had the goods to make their case.

But the law isn't so clear. The agency model and most-favored nation clauses exist in other contexts and have never been found illegal, while the U.S. Supreme Court has said distributors and manufacturers have legitimate reasons for talking prices. What's more, successfully prosecuted "ringmaster" cases have involved dominant distributors that bullied companies into collusion, whereas Apple was an industry newcomer at the time. In fact, average e-book prices seem to have dropped and the number of titles has soared since Apple entered the market. The firm's move to take on Amazon looks more like competition than collusion.

Favorable legal precedent and the market outcome, however, aren't the only reasons the company is going to court. Its iTunes and App Store businesses are similarly based on the agency model. Any doubt about the legality of e-book sales could threaten those businesses as well.

Cote's comments may have been an attempt to force a settlement rather than a preview of her verdict. Even if she sticks to her guns, however, there would be grounds for appeal. The e-book recounting this saga could eventually provide Apple with a happy ending.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The antitrust trial of Apple on charges of conspiring to set e-book prices entered its fourth day on June 6, with book publishers testifying about their arrangements with the tech giant and rival Amazon.

- The U.S. Justice Department sued Apple and five publishers last year, alleging that they agreed to shift from a wholesale model for selling electronic books to a so-called agency model, in which the publishers would set the price at which Apple could offer the titles and Apple would take a 30 percent cut.

- Apple also required the publishers not to offer e-books to any other seller for a lower price. The publishers have settled the antitrust allegations against them.

