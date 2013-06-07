By Robert Cyran

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Spy agencies are mining data from Internet giants including Google, Facebook, Yahoo and Microsoft. The publication of some details may provide a privacy selling point for those not cooperating, like Twitter. It could also encourage other governments to engage in data nationalism.

- The National Security Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have tapped directly into the systems of some of the biggest IT companies, and are collecting email, videos, photos, Internet phone conversations and social networking details, according to reports in the Washington Post and the Guardian.

- The reports said AOL AOL.N, Apple (AAPL.O), Facebook (FB.O), Google (GOOG.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O), PalTalk, Skype, Yahoo (YHOO.O) and YouTube participate. Google, Apple, Yahoo and Facebook all denied that the government had "direct access" to their central servers.

- According to documents released with the articles, the program is targeted at those who live outside the United States or at Americans who communicate with people abroad.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

