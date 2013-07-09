* Regulator curbs bond issuance by NBFC
July 8 (IFR) - India's central bank has tabled reforms to
the funding practices of non-bank lenders in a move that some
observers believe underlines its determination to limit the
growth of a shadow-banking system.
Lending by non-banking financial companies has grown at an
annual rate of around 28% over the last decade, while the
banking sector's assets have been expanding at about 17% a year
since 2010.
That expansion, and how it is funded, seems to be causing
concern, and in recent weeks the central bank has announced
changes to how these companies can raise money by issuing bonds.
The Reserve Bank of India on June 27 said it would introduce
a "minimum set of guidelines" for all private placements from
financial companies, previously a popular source of funding for
the sector.
Among other restrictions, the notice limits how many times a
year these companies can issue privately placed bonds, and caps
the number of investors in private placements to 49.
Financial companies rely heavily on the institutional market
to fund their loans, since most are not allowed to accept retail
deposits. That means any action to restrict their access to the
debt markets could have a big impact on the sector's expansion.
The backlash to the proposed rule change triggered an
unusual climb-down, and the RBI withdrew the restriction on the
frequency of private placements in a July 2 notice, promising a
revision "in due course".
Some local market participants, however, see the RBI's
recent interest in this alternative financial system as part of
an ongoing effort to clean up the country's financial sector and
prevent the growth of a less-regulated shadow banking system.
That fits with recent regulatory actions against financial
companies such as Sahara India.
"It could be the case that the RBI has concerns about
fundraising by NBFCs from the public at large under the private
placement route, and the case of Sahara India as well as the
chit fund cases in West Bengal are likely to have contributed to
the RBI initiating these changes" said Rahul Gulati, counsel at
Talwar Thakore & Associates, a legal firm.
Conglomerate Sahara India has been at odds with local
regulators since 2009 for selling convertible debt that found
its way into the hands of high-net-worth individuals without
first obtaining the approval of the securities board.
Sahara took the case to the Supreme Court, arguing it had
not needed the approval because the deals were private
placements, but in 2012 was ordered to return over US$3bn of
investors' money.
In the new regulation for the non-bank lenders, the RBI
clarified the definition of private placements, indicating that
in certain instances financial companies have not made a clear
distinction between private and public offerings.
It also said it would require every bond issued by a
non-banking financial company to be backed by equivalent loans.
It said financial companies should not extend loans against the
security of their own debentures either and that all private
bond placements should be fully secured.
INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDING
The drawback of the recent clampdown is that the RBI's
proposed private placements rule risks crimping funding for some
of India's biggest infrastructure lenders, such as Rural
Electrification Corp and Power Finance Corp.
But the rapid growth of the sector, with more than 1,200
such companies now in operation, is adding to fears that
regulation needs to be reformed to prevent a build-up of
systemic risk.
Non-banking financial companies are subject to looser
regulation than deposit-taking banks. They are allowed to fund
land acquisitions, for example, and can provide loans backed by
shares - both activities that are off limits to Indian banks.
Total assets of non-banking financial companies reached
Rs10.4trn (US$170.5bn) in the financial year ending March 2012
according to India Ratings, the local arm of international
rating agency Fitch.
That still represents only about 12.5% of the assets held in
the banking sector. However, 15 years ago, non-banking financial
companies held the equivalent to only 4.4% of total banking
assets, according to the RBI.
The June 24 notice has therefore been seen as a signal that
tighter regulation is on the way.
"RBI may act slow, but they are very, very smart and really
have the pulse on the market," said a Mumbai-based investment
banker with a local private bank.
