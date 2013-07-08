(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Robert Cyran

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Institutional Shareholder Services has accepted the Dell DELL.O reality. The influential proxy voting adviser could have backed Carl Icahn's opaque alternative rather than support the $24.4 billion bid for the computer maker from Michael Dell and Silver Lake Partners. But the founder's bid is the percentage choice for shareholders.

Buyouts orchestrated by top managers – in this case Michael Dell is the chief executive as well as a big shareholder – rightly inspire skepticism among investors. That's because of the inside track and the potential for conflicts of interest. But shareholders and the likes of ISS also need to consider what other options are available. The bird in hand in this case is a 25 percent premium to the undisturbed share price. The alternative bushes look rather empty.

Carl Icahn's trumpeted offer of a leveraged recapitalization is nebulous. As ISS points out, it depends on shareholders voting down the agreed offer and kicking out all of Dell's current directors. That's a high hurdle, considering the biggest single shareholder is Michael Dell, with a 14 percent stake.

Icahn's plan would also leave at least 28 percent of the company's stock still trading publicly – giving bullish investors some upside, but adding the risk of a heavy debt load. And the fact that a plethora of other strategic and financial buyers weren't interested in topping the founder's offer gives it more credibility.

With the shareholder vote looming on July 18, Michael Dell and Silver Lake took a risk in saying they would not raise their offer. But the company's poor results since the deal surfaced in February, and the fact the PC sector is shrinking at a 14 percent annual clip, according to IDC, gave them little reason to bid against themselves.

Now ISS has decided shareholders should take their offer. That's sensible: with no other concrete bid on the table, Dell's shares are likely to fall sharply if shareholders turn down the $24.4 billion deal. Had ISS opposed the transaction, there was talk that a majority of shareholders (excluding Michael Dell's 14 percent stake) might vote against it. But with perhaps 20 percent of shares likely to follow the ISS recommendation, the troubled PC firm may finally be put out of its public misery.

