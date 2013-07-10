US STOCKS-Banks, tech stocks lead Wall St lower; Trump-Xi meet eyed
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to open)
July 10 -(New York Ratings Team)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to open)
* Indian borrowers plan to issue 'masala' bonds (Updates with Hammond on visas)
April 4 U.S. cable TV mogul John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp said it would buy Alaska-based telecom services provider General Communication Inc for $1.12 billion in stock.