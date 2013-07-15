(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Daniel Indiviglio

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. Republicans are adding bricks and mortar to mortgage reform. A new bill introduced by leaders of the House Financial Services Committee including Jeb Hensarling and Scott Garrett offers some good ways to construct a durable financing market for home loans. It still has warts, but would reduce reliance on taxpayers and entice private capital back in. Together with the Senate's more politically palatable version, it could be a winning mix.

The GOP legislators' proposal isn't quite the free-market ideal some in the party would prefer. The federal government would still have a role guaranteeing some mortgages, but only for first-time borrowers and others who fit far stricter criteria than at present. Importantly, the bill envisages slowly demolishing Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB over five years.

The time would be used to remove the two agencies' funding advantages over the private lenders, reduce regulatory barriers and set up a standardized securitization framework for the entire market. The Republican legislation also wisely lets the Federal Housing Administration relax lending standards with government guarantees when market stress scares off private funding.

These are mostly good ideas, they though won't be a solid enough foundation for Democrats – especially plans to repeal parts of the Dodd-Frank Act and to remove all but the most basic of government support for the market.

The latter contrast sharply with a bipartisan Senate pitch last month which envisions the government providing a catastrophic guarantee only after lenders and bondholders take the first loss. This seems a politically practical approach. A compromise between the two chambers, though, may create a sturdier edifice.

The House bill's most worthwhile idea would create a National Mortgage Market Utility to develop best practices and standards for lending, servicing, pooling and securitizing. That's a way to provide a private-market framework to replace Fannie and Freddie's role in keeping loans flowing and funded.

Combining that with the Senate's idea for Uncle Sam to kick in catastrophe insurance still, unfortunately, keeps American taxpayers on the hook. But the amount would at least be more manageable – and could even, over time, be reduced further. Either way, it's preferable to the limbo housing finance has been stuck in since 2008.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled a bill on July 11 to reform the nation's housing finance system. It would wind down mortgage guarantors Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac over five years and put in place new structures to encourage private capital to bear mortgage risk.

- The proposal would establish a National Mortgage Market Utility (NMMU) to develop best-practice standards for private origination, servicing, pooling and securitizing of mortgages. It would also operate a publicly accessible securitization outlet to match loan originators with investors. The utility would be allowed no role in lending or servicing mortgages in any way. The bill would also authorize the Federal Home Loan Banks to serve as loan aggregators to compile pools of mortgages originated by community banks through the NMMU's securitization platform.

- The bill also seeks to shrink the scope of the Federal Housing Administration. Only first-time home buyers or those satisfying strict low to middle-income bands would be eligible to borrow. The minimum down payment would increase to 5 percent from 3.5 percent of the home value, while the size of loans the FHA could guarantee would shrink. If private funding is scarce due to market stresses, the FHA would be allowed to expand its role.

- The bill aims to remove some existing and proposed regulations. Some aspects of the Basel III capital requirements affecting mortgage credit would be delayed or abandoned. The Dodd-Frank Act's credit risk retention requirements would be repealed. And asset-backed securities issuers would be exempt from being classified as covered funds that the Volcker Rule bans banks from investing in.

- U.S. senators introduced a bipartisan bill in June to create a new Federal Mortgage Insurance Corp that would act as a market backstop for most mortgage-backed securities. It would force investors to take a first loss of 10 percent and create an insurance fund to cover additional losses. Separately, the Senate is preparing a bill to deal with the Federal Housing Administration's solvency problems.

