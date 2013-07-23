(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Daniel Indiviglio

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The ailing Federal Housing Administration needs a stronger dose of medicine. The mortgage agency is already $16.3 billion in the red after years of lax lending. Now a bipartisan group of senators is trying to boost the agency's capital and oversight. Their bill, though, doesn't go far enough.

The proposal has some sensible provisions. One increases the FHA's capital buffer from 2 percent to 3 percent. It also raises accountability for the agency if it becomes undercapitalized again, while enhancing transparency so problems will be apparent sooner. And the bill contains another provision designed to ensure that the FHA doesn't encroach into prime mortgages and thus become a replacement for Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB.

But the senators have missed a trick or two. First, the new capital buffer still looks too low and is not countercyclical. Combined, that could allow the FHA to bulk up during a bubble on what ultimately become problem loans during a slump.

The bill is also too hands-off in how it tries to direct agency policy by glossing over the most important issue - credit standards. Rather than require specific data and limits for borrowers and the types of loans offered, it simply mandates that the FHA revise its loan criteria so it's more in line with the rules set by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

This contrasts starkly with broader housing legislation unveiled earlier this month by the Republican House Financial Services Committee leadership. It prescribes precise fixes for the FHA, like raising minimum down payment requirements from 3.5 percent to 5 percent and shrinking the size of the loans it can guarantee. Such recommendations would limit the agency's reach. It looks like Senate Republicans may have softened their tone to get Democrats on board.

The Senate legislation, though, is just a first draft. Changes to the agency may ultimately be bundled into a broader housing finance bill like the House effort. And whatever does pass in the Senate must be reconciled with more aggressive views in the other chamber. That may allow some of the better ideas to seep through – but may also ultimately lead to a compromise that waters down all the recommendations. Such an outcome may provide too weak a foundation for the FHA to endure another market-rattling, unsustainable housing boom.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Democratic U.S. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Johnson and Republican ranking member Mike Crapo unveiled draft legislation on July 15 that would reform the Federal Housing Administration. The federal agency, which insures mortgages to borrowers who may not be able to afford a home through traditional loans, has suffered high delinquencies and losses since home prices declined.

- The agency, which insures about 1.2 million mortgages, currently sports a negative economic value of $16.3 billion. It would need $47 billion of additional capital to restore its capital cushion to the minimum 2 percent, according to an estimate calculated by American Enterprise Institute Resident Fellow Edward Pinto.

- The bipartisan bill calls for a number of changes at the FHA. Some of its provisions include measures to set an insurance premium floor to ensure that the agency cannot compete in the prime mortgage space, to provide better indemnification, to improve underwriting standards and to raise minimum capital levels and consequences for undercapitalization.

- Senate summary: link.reuters.com/jux69t

- Reuters: Senators unveil plan to bolster Federal Housing Administration finances [ID:nL1N0FL1SZ]

