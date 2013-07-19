By David Randall

NEW YORK, July 19 With a portfolio that is already up more than 30 percent for the year to date, the team behind the William Blair Small Cap Growth fund (WBSIX.O) could be tempted to coast until January. But the portfolio managers of the $519 million fund expect the rally in U.S. small-caps to continue as the economy improves.

“The whole market is being revalued upwards,” said Michael Balkin, a co-manager of the fund. “Something that may have looked expensive a year ago may not be expensive today because we’re still seeing a lot of growth out of our companies.”

Balkin's optimism comes amid a rally in small-cap companies that, despite the Russell 2000 index gain of nearly 16 percent for the year to date, has underperformed the almost 19 percent jump in the S&P 500 index of large-cap companies through July 17. A growing U.S. economy tends to reward small-cap companies the most, suggesting there are more gains ahead.

As a result, the fund is betting on companies such as Stillwater Mining Co (SWC.N) and First Cash Financial Services Inc FCFS.O that have underperformed in the first half of the year. It has also been holding on to big gainers such Pandora Media Inc (P.N) and Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS.N), which have seen their shares double since the start of the year.

Balkin and co-manager Karl Brewer head a nine-person team of analysts who look for companies with market-caps under $3 billion that can "grow on a self-sustaining basis," Brewer said. They meet with hundreds of companies a year, paying special attention to those with market-caps under $1 billion that might not have much institutional ownership or analyst coverage.

The fund has about 45 percent of its portfolio invested in these micro-cap companies, the smallest of the publicly traded companies, compared with an average of 2.1 percent among its peers. One example is Audience Inc (ADNC.O), a $277 million market-cap company that helps improve voice quality in mobile devices, whose stock has jumped nearly 27 percent for the year.

Another is US Ecology Inc (ECOL.O), a $547 million market cap industrial waste management company that has also had a 27 percent gain for the year to date.

Figuring out if management has the ability to grow a small business to meet the market potential for its services is key.

Take Stillwater Mining, which is a $1.3 billion market-cap company that chiefly focuses on palladium mining. It's chief executive, Frank McAllister, announced his retirement on June 7 after the Clinton Group, a New York firm with $2.3 billion in assets under management, waged a successful campaign to replace four members of the board and change the executive pay program.

The new management, which Balkin called "more-shareholder focused," along with a rebound in demand from the auto industry, should boost the stock, which has lost 10.2 percent for the year, Balkin said. He declined to share his target price for the company.

Another commodity-sensitive pick, $1.5 billion First Cash Financial Services, could jump if the price of gold rebounds or the peso strengthens against the dollar, Balkin said.

The company, which operates pawnshops in the United States and Mexico, lowered its earnings per share guidance for the fiscal year on July 17 to a range of $2.75 to $2.90 from $3.10 to $3.24 in April. Its shares are up 3.4 percent for the year. Lower gold prices helped send revenue from wholesale scrap jewelry down 78 percent in the second quarter compared with the year before.

Balkin said growth in Mexico should outweigh the effects of gold prices. Mexico accounts for 54 percent of the company's revenues, according to Thomson Reuters data, and same-store sales in that country jumped 22 percent in the second quarter compared with 4 percent in the United States.

"This is a company that operates in one of the strongest economies in the world right now and it's adjacent to the U.S. We get a win both ways," Balkin said.

While performance this year puts William Blair Small Cap Growth in the top 4 percent of the 732 funds in its category, its track record suggests a pattern of hits and misses, according to Morningstar Inc (MORN.O).

In 2009, the fund rallied 70 percent, putting it in the top 1 percent among peers. Yet two years later, it fell 13.1 percent, nearly 10 percentage points lower than its category, and in the bottom 96 percent of funds, according to Morningstar.

Overall, the fund has return an annualized 11.7 percent over the last five years, or 2 percentage points more than its peers, placing it among the top 25 percent of small-cap growth funds. Those returns are despite annual charges of $1.25 per $100 invested, a rate Morningstar considers above average.

The fund tends to identify positions and build or pare stakes based on performance. No matter what, it will sell a stock once a company's market-cap tops $5 billion.

Balkin and Brewer still like $3.2 billion market-cap Pandora Media, despite its large gains. They see it as a "category killer" that will eventually own the Internet radio space in the same way that Google Inc (GOOG.O) owns online advertising.

"I can't tell you whether a $3 billion market valuation is right for the company, but I can tell you that it's on the low end of any other category killer by a long shot," Balkin added.

