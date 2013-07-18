July 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed San Marino's Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook.
The Short-term IDR was affirmed at 'F2' and the Country Ceiling at 'A+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of San Marino's 'BBB+' rating with a Negative Outlook balances
the resilience of public finances and remaining financing flexibility against a
protracted recession and mounting contingent liabilities arising from a weak
domestic financial sector more than four times the size of GDP. Substantial
fiscal reserves accumulated prior to the crisis have proved to be an effective
buffer against external shocks. However, these are largely exhausted now, while
the medium-term economic outlook is clouded by the structural decline of San
Marino's offshore financial sector and the highly uncertain outlook for Italy,
its largest trading partner.
San Marino's 'BBB+' rating reflects the following factors:
- As a small country with a large offshore financial sector, San Marino has
sustained a significant external shock: real GDP will have declined by 35% by
end-2013, while banking system deposits have fallen by 45%. Nonetheless, in
contrast to Ireland, Iceland and Cyprus, San Marino has not needed recourse to
external financial support.
- Contingent liabilities from the banking sector have started to materialise.
The government injected 4.2% of GDP in 2012 into the country's largest bank,
Cassa di Risparmio de la Repubblica di San Marino (CRSM), following massive
losses recorded since 2009. Fitch expects the government to inject an additional
6% of GDP in 2013 and further assistance may eventually be needed. However,
deposit outflows have ceased and the liquidity situation in the banking sector
has improved; banks other than CRSM appear to be adequately capitalised and
Fitch does not expect state support in its baseline scenario for banks other
than CRSM.
- Despite the depth of the recession, public finances have remained resilient,
with a central government deficit of 2.2% of GDP at end-2012, thanks to ad hoc
measures. Financing needs since 2009 were mostly met by tapping into cash
buffers accumulated in years of budget surpluses, containing public debt at
19.6% of GDP (two thirds of which is non-interest bearing tax arrears). However,
central government deposits are now down to 5% of GDP and in 2013, Fitch expects
deficit financing and bank recapitalisation to push gross debt up to 28% of GDP.
This remains moderate, even in the context of lower debt tolerance than peers
owing to the country's narrow economic base and high economic volatility. Also,
the pension funds, with assets of 26% of GDP at end-2012, are a potentially
important source of financing flexibility.
- The macroeconomic outlook remains weak. The recent ratification by the Italian
parliament of a double tax agreement could open the way for a removal of San
Marino from Italy's black list of tax havens and therefore improve economic
prospects. However, most of the output loss since 2008 is expected to remain
permanent and the financial sector has yet to define a credible new business
model based on tax transparency.
- Availability and quality of data is low which is reflected in, for example, an
absence of high frequency data on national accounts and balance of payments, but
is slightly improving.
- San Marino is a wealthy country with stable and effective political
institutions. Income per head is high, in line with 'AAA-'rated sovereigns.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that may, individually
or collectively, result in a downgrade of the ratings:
- Deteriorating public finances over and above Fitch's current assumptions
- Poorer than expected performance of the domestic banking sector
- Material delay in the country's macroeconomic recovery.
The current Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does
not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually
or collectively, of leading to an upgrade. However, future developments that
may, individually or collectively, lead to a revision of the Outlook to Stable
include:
- An improvement in the economic outlook, for example resulting from the removal
of San Marino from Italy's black list of tax havens
- Consolidating public finances, resulting in a budget surplus and declining
gross public debt
- Declining risk of further materialisation of contingent liabilities from the
banking sector due to an improvement in domestic banks' performance.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that recapitalisation costs for the government will be limited to
CRSM over the rating horizon.
Fitch's projections do not include the potential macroeconomic improvement of
the Sammarinese economy related to the removal of San Marino from Italy's black
list of tax havens, due to numerous delays so far.
Fitch assumes there will be progress in deepening fiscal and financial
integration at the eurozone level in line with commitments by eurozone policy
makers. It also assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone remains
low.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Gergely Kiss
Director
+44 20 3530 1425
Committee Chairperson
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' and 'Country Ceilings' dated 13
August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.