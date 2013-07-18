July 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed San Marino's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook. The Short-term IDR was affirmed at 'F2' and the Country Ceiling at 'A+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of San Marino's 'BBB+' rating with a Negative Outlook balances the resilience of public finances and remaining financing flexibility against a protracted recession and mounting contingent liabilities arising from a weak domestic financial sector more than four times the size of GDP. Substantial fiscal reserves accumulated prior to the crisis have proved to be an effective buffer against external shocks. However, these are largely exhausted now, while the medium-term economic outlook is clouded by the structural decline of San Marino's offshore financial sector and the highly uncertain outlook for Italy, its largest trading partner. San Marino's 'BBB+' rating reflects the following factors: - As a small country with a large offshore financial sector, San Marino has sustained a significant external shock: real GDP will have declined by 35% by end-2013, while banking system deposits have fallen by 45%. Nonetheless, in contrast to Ireland, Iceland and Cyprus, San Marino has not needed recourse to external financial support. - Contingent liabilities from the banking sector have started to materialise. The government injected 4.2% of GDP in 2012 into the country's largest bank, Cassa di Risparmio de la Repubblica di San Marino (CRSM), following massive losses recorded since 2009. Fitch expects the government to inject an additional 6% of GDP in 2013 and further assistance may eventually be needed. However, deposit outflows have ceased and the liquidity situation in the banking sector has improved; banks other than CRSM appear to be adequately capitalised and Fitch does not expect state support in its baseline scenario for banks other than CRSM. - Despite the depth of the recession, public finances have remained resilient, with a central government deficit of 2.2% of GDP at end-2012, thanks to ad hoc measures. Financing needs since 2009 were mostly met by tapping into cash buffers accumulated in years of budget surpluses, containing public debt at 19.6% of GDP (two thirds of which is non-interest bearing tax arrears). However, central government deposits are now down to 5% of GDP and in 2013, Fitch expects deficit financing and bank recapitalisation to push gross debt up to 28% of GDP. This remains moderate, even in the context of lower debt tolerance than peers owing to the country's narrow economic base and high economic volatility. Also, the pension funds, with assets of 26% of GDP at end-2012, are a potentially important source of financing flexibility. - The macroeconomic outlook remains weak. The recent ratification by the Italian parliament of a double tax agreement could open the way for a removal of San Marino from Italy's black list of tax havens and therefore improve economic prospects. However, most of the output loss since 2008 is expected to remain permanent and the financial sector has yet to define a credible new business model based on tax transparency. - Availability and quality of data is low which is reflected in, for example, an absence of high frequency data on national accounts and balance of payments, but is slightly improving. - San Marino is a wealthy country with stable and effective political institutions. Income per head is high, in line with 'AAA-'rated sovereigns. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that may, individually or collectively, result in a downgrade of the ratings: - Deteriorating public finances over and above Fitch's current assumptions - Poorer than expected performance of the domestic banking sector - Material delay in the country's macroeconomic recovery. The current Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to an upgrade. However, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a revision of the Outlook to Stable include: - An improvement in the economic outlook, for example resulting from the removal of San Marino from Italy's black list of tax havens - Consolidating public finances, resulting in a budget surplus and declining gross public debt - Declining risk of further materialisation of contingent liabilities from the banking sector due to an improvement in domestic banks' performance. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that recapitalisation costs for the government will be limited to CRSM over the rating horizon. Fitch's projections do not include the potential macroeconomic improvement of the Sammarinese economy related to the removal of San Marino from Italy's black list of tax havens, due to numerous delays so far. Fitch assumes there will be progress in deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level in line with commitments by eurozone policy makers. 