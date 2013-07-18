NEW YORK, July 18 Investors in funds based in the United States poured $16.64 billion into stock funds in the latest week as U.S. stocks hit record highs on strong corporate earnings and hints that the Federal Reserve's stimulus is unlikely to slow soon, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Inflows to stock funds in the week ended July 17 were the most since the first full week of January. Investors also put $3.77 billion into taxable bond funds, the most since early May.

Funds that hold riskier high-yield junk bonds gained $2.67 billion in new cash, the most since October 2011. Funds that hold emerging market bonds, meanwhile, gained $130.5 million in new cash, the first inflows for those funds in eight weeks.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((Sam.Forgione@thomsonreuters.com)(646-223-6189)(Reuters Messaging: sam.forgione.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: INVESTING FUNDFLOWS/LIPPER

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.