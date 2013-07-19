(Recasts to focus on move to ban Cohen, adds background on SEC strategy, analysis of charges from legal experts, background on criminal insider trading charges against Martoma and Steinberg)

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, July 19 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday in a surprising action took a step toward forcing hedge fund mogul Steven A. Cohen out of the industry that he helped build.

The SEC charged Cohen, 57, with failing to supervise former SAC Capital Advisors portfolio manager Mathew Martom and SAC executive Michael Steinberg, both of whom face criminal and civil insider trading charges.

Legal experts said the charges represented a strategic calculation by the SEC that some action had to be taken, but that the agency could end up struggling to prove its case.

Several lawyers said that unlike federal prosecutors who have additional time to file criminal charge against Cohen, the SEC is bumping up against a five-year statute of limitations to bring civil charges stemming from its investigation.

"It would appear the commission, rather than doing nothing, feels it has to do something. This constitutes something," said C. Evan Stewart, a partner at Zuckerman Spaeder in New York who is not involved in the case.

A spokesman for SAC Capital said The SEC's administrative proceeding had no merit.

"Steve Cohen acted appropriately at all times and will fight this charge vigorously," said the spokesman Jonathan Gasthalter.

The SEC charges are part of a long-running probe of Cohen and his $15 billion hedge fund by regulators and federal investigators in which nine one-time SAC employees have been charged or implicated.

Cohen, reputed to be one of the best traders of his generation, has emerged as the primary focus of the federal government's crackdown on insider trading in the $2.4 trillion hedge fund industry.

"Cohen ignored the red flags and allowed Martoma and Steinberg to execute the trades" in several stocks where the SEC found evidence of insider trading, the agency said.

The charges are not part of a civil lawsuit filed on court; rather, they are contained in an administrative proceeding. In a statement announcing the proceeding, the SEC said it would determine a penalty during the proceeding.

It is seeking to bar Cohen from the financial industry and manage other people's money.

In March, SAC agreed to pay a record $616 million penalty to settle a lawsuit arising from an investigation into trading on illegal information.

Some had thought the settlement would end much of SAC and Cohen's troubles, but it didn't. Soon after, federal prosecutors served grand jury subpoenas on Cohen and others at the firm seeking their testimony. Cohen asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and did not testify.

And in June outside investors moved to pull at least $3 billion dollars from the fund because of the ongoing investigation.

"They are obviously trying to shut him down," said one investor with SAC Capital who declined to be identified. The investor said it would appear there will be no criminal charge against Cohen and regulators have decided to use what they can to force him out of business.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York declined to comment.

The 17-page administrative order charges that in the matters involving Steinberg and Martoma, Cohen "received highly suspicious information that should have caused any reasonable hedge fund manager in Cohen’s position" to determine whether the employees had acted appropriately.

The order also charges that Cohen "tagged" some of the positions undertaken by the two men in his own portfolio, which entitled them to additional compensation.

Cohen personally oversees about $4 billion, along with a small group of traders, in a portfolio called "the Cohen account," which represents a good chunk of the estimated $6 billion he has invested with his 21 year old hedge fund, Reuters has previously reported.

THE SEC'S STRATEGY

An administrative proceeding can be a less favorable environment than a federal court for a civil defendant in an SEC case.

There is no right to a jury trial, for example, and a defendant has fewer protections against the admission of unfavorable evidence. The ability to take depositions is also more limited.

"I think they don’t have the evidence for insider trading so they brought this," said Thomas Gorman, a partner at Dorsey & Whitney who is not connected to the case, of the SEC charges against Cohen.

"Bringing a case like this under circumstances here is going to be a difficult proof problem for them," Gorman said.

"They are going to have to show that Mr. Cohen was not only in charge but that basically he didn’t act in good faith. If he acted in good faith and did not induce these acts directly or indirectly then he’s not liable."

