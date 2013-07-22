NEW YORK, July 22 The U.S. municipal bond market was steady on Monday after a sharp selloff last week pushed long-dated yields to the highest level in nearly two years.

Yields on long-dated bonds rose up to one basis point on Monday, according to Municipal Market Data's (MMD) AAA scale. Yields on shorter maturities were flat. Yields move inversely to prices.

News that Detroit became the largest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy late Thursday helped drive a market selloff the following day. Yields on 30-year AAA bonds rose to 4.14 percent Friday, the highest since August 2, 2011.

(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

