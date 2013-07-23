* Telefonica Brasil seen posting biggest profit drop

SAO PAULO, July 23 Brazil's telecommunications companies likely struggled to maintain stable profits in the second quarter, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters, as cautious consumers cut back on fixed-line services and stayed away from new mobile contracts.

Accelerating inflation and fragile economic growth have put Brazilians on edge, dragging consumer confidence lower in 13 of the last 15 months and slowing year-on-year sales growth for telephone carriers to low single digits.

Net new wireless subscriptions in the April-June quarter were the lowest for the period since 2006, according to Credit Suisse Group analysts led by Andrew Campbell. And many existing customers have turned so frugal that carriers have opted to cut off their pay-as-you-go plans, dragging on growth of the companies' subscriber bases.

"What we have for now is haggling over clients' average spending. Instead of (refilling their pay-as-you-go cards) every week, the user may be recharging once every fifteen days," said Valder Nogueira, a senior analyst with Santander Investment Securities. He said there were signs of similar stinginess in the broadband and pay-TV markets.

Telefonica Brasil SA (VIVT4.SA), the Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica SA (TEF.MC), stepped up spending on sales efforts to stabilize its slipping fixed-line unit.

The company's quarterly results, due early on Wednesday, are expected to show a nearly 18 percent drop in net profit from a year earlier, according to the Reuters survey, although the 2012 quarter included one-time items that lifted earnings. Fixed-line revenue fell, likely dragging total sales growth below 3 percent - half the pace of inflation in the past 12 months.

TIM Participações SA (TIMP3.SA), Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, is likely to see profit slip much less, the analysts said, but its flagging sales growth may disappoint investors accustomed to nearly 20 percent annual growth in recent years.

TIM, the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), probably boosted revenue about 5 percent from a year ago, below executives' target of "high-single-digit" growth.

Lower interconnection rates for calls to mobile phones also dragged on TIM's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, which likely edged up just 3 percent to 1.246 billion reais

($560 million).

EBITDA as a share of net revenue, a measure of profitability known as the EBITDA margin, is expected to hit 26.1 percent - the weakest reading for a second quarter since 2009.

Grupo Oi SA (OIBR3.SA) may have been the only big phone company to protect its EBITDA margin, by reducing sales efforts, according to the survey. The result is likely to be slowing growth of its mobile unit - the centerpiece of a turnaround effort by former Chief Executive Officer Francisco Valim.

An accounting change related to a recent corporate restructuring is likely to lift Oi's bottom line sharply.

The quarterly results may matter less to some investors, however, than signs of new CEO Zeinal Bava's plans. The former head of major shareholder Portugal Telecom SGPS PTC.LS was named last month to run Oi, which faces mounting questions of how it will reconcile a stifling debt load with hefty investment plans and shareholder dividends.

Below are the average estimates of five analysts in the Reuters poll, expressed in Brazilian reais:

Net Revenue EBITDA EBITDA Margin Net Profit Telefonica 8.476 bln 2.665 bln 31.4 pct 893 mln pct chg y/y +2.8 pct -13.8 pct -6.1 p.p. -17.7 pct TIM 4.771 bln 1.246 bln 26.1 pct 337 mln pct chg y/y +4.9 pct +2.6 pct -0.6 p.p. -2.7 pct Grupo Oi 7.104 bln 2.223 bln 31.3 pct 316 mln pct chg y/y +2.8 pct +3.8 pct +0.3 p.p. +393 pct

($1 = 2.22 Brazilian reais)

