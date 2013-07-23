SAN FRANCISCO, July 23 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) reported slightly better-than-expected fiscal third quarter revenue of $35.3 billion on solid sales of its flagship iPhone, sending its shares up 4 percent.

Wall Street's average forecast for Apple's revenue was $35.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

