(Adds details on earnings)

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23 Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) quarterly revenue and earnings beat Wall Street's targets on surprisingly strong sales of its flagship iPhone, sending its shares up 4 percent.

But profit slid 22 percent in its fiscal third quarter as margins were pressured by growing competition and a wider array of lower-end devices such as older smartphones.

Apple earned $6.9 billion, or $7.47 a share, on revenue of $35.3 billion. That compared with a profit of $8.8 billion, or $9.32 a share, on revenue of about $35 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Wall Street's average forecast was for revenue of $35.02 billion and earnings per share of $7.32, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Poornima Gupta; Editing by Richard Chang)

((poornima.gupta@thomsonreuters.com)(415 677 2536)(Reuters Messaging: Follow me on Twitter @PoornimaGupta)) Keywords: APPLE RESULTS/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.