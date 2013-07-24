* Decision on dividends was widely expected

* Oi grapples with difficult market, mounting debt

* Shares fall sharply after announcement, rise later

SAO PAULO, July 24 Grupo Oi SA (OIBR3.SA) (OIBR4.SA), the owner of Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier, plans to skip a dividend payment slated for next month after breaching debt limits agreed upon with shareholders. Shares posted their biggest intraday tumble in three weeks.

Common shares of the Rio de Janeiro-based company fell as much as 6.9 percent, with preferred shares shedding up to 6.6 percent, after Oi said preliminary data showed that net debt surpassed three times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the second quarter. The shares reversed course later.

"That necessary condition was not attained to execute the payment of dividends to shareholders in the month of August," Chief Financial Officer Bayard Gontijo said in a securities filing, referring to the breaching of the leverage ratio limit.

The measure, which is known as the leverage ratio among investors, reached 3.05 times EBITDA in the first quarter. Oi, which is struggling with mounting competition, a decline in demand for fixed-line services, surging debt and a corporate turnaround that has failed to yield rapid results, reports second-quarter earnings on Aug. 14.

"They basically confirmed what markets expected - that the debt and operating earnings trends haven't been supportive of a decline in leverage," said Alex Pardellas, a telecommunications industry analyst with CGD Securities in Rio de Janeiro. "But in a way, management showed a sign of discipline with this, that it is committed to the company's health."

The company, led by Chief Executive Officer Zeinal Bava, is betting on revenue from the divestments of noncore assets and gains in market share to cut debt. Pardellas does not expect Oi's net debt, which surged to 27.5 billion reais ($12.3 billion) at the end of March, to decline by year-end despite the announcement of 3 billion reais in asset sales this month.

Oi's common shares recovered ground lost right after the dividend announcement, and were trading at 4.67 reais, up 1.3 percent, on Wednesday morning. Preferred shares were up 0.4 percent at 4.42 reais.

The shares are down 39 percent and 43 percent, respectively, so far this year.

($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais)

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Matthew Lewis)

