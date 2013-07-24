(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Daniel Indiviglio

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Banks needn't always eat their mortgage cooking. Making them retain risk sounds logical, and was part of the U.S. Dodd-Frank reforms that followed the 2008 crisis. But lenders had lots of home loan exposure before the crisis, without such rules. Cautious flexibility on the issue from regulators may help revive private securitization markets.

America's top financial watchdogs are at last poised to unveil their definition of a so-called qualified residential mortgage, or QRM – a home loan with terms that, under Dodd-Frank, exempt a bank from keeping a slice of it on their books.

As Dodd-Frank took shape in the years before it passed in 2010, forcing lenders to retain risk seemed an obvious solution to the problem of banks creating overly aggressive mortgage loans and selling them on in their entirety to investors in mortgage-backed securities, thereby avoiding any need to deal with negative consequences. The basic idea was that banks should keep 5 percent of each loan they originate.

At first glance that doesn't seem unreasonable, but reality isn't so simple. First, banks lost lots of money on mortgages in the crunch five years ago. The loans they owned might not have been the ones they created, but it's not as if they sold all their exposure even when they had the chance. And bond investors already had the right to return particularly awful loans to lenders at face value – a risk many originators ignored, but still bore.

Also, having to hold mortgage risk creates added unnecessary costs for banks. In some cases, holding 5 percent of a loan triggers a requirement to hold capital against 100 percent of its value. Moreover, under the U.S. reforms, government-guaranteed home loans don't come with risk retention requirements, creating a skewed playing field and arguably deterring the return of a robust private mortgage securities market.

In short, the one size of risk retention doesn't fit all circumstances. If the goal is to incentivize banks to lend prudently, setting conservative loan standards – like safe minimum down payments and verifiably sufficient income levels – for QRMs is another way to do it. Regulators could also focus on ensuring terms allowing duff mortgages to be pushed back to lenders are tightened and followed. If banks use sanitized ingredients and approved recipes, it shouldn't be necessary for them always to swallow their own dishes.

CONTEXT NEWS

- U.S. financial regulators are planning to relax a key financial reform provision that requires banks to retain a portion of the mortgage securities they sell to investors, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

- The 2010 Dodd-Frank Act required banks to hold 5 percent of the home loans they originate, unless they're considered so-called qualified residential mortgages, or QRMs. The characteristics defining a QRM will be determined by the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

- Risk retention measures seek to ensure that financial institutions have some direct incentive to ensure mortgage loans are structured and priced in a way likely to be repaid before they sell them on to other investors. Loans backed by the government are not subject to risk retention rules.

