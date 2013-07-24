(Adds background)

NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. municipal bond prices fell for a second straight day on Wednesday, pushing yields on longer-dated bonds to highs last seen two years ago.

Muni bonds have been underperforming Treasuries recently as risk perception grows in the $3.7 trillion muni bond market, fueled by Detroit's filing for bankruptcy, cash outflows from muni bond funds, and a multi-notch downgrade of Chicago's debt.

Wednesday's move coincided with a selloff in the Treasury market as economic data pointed to a surprising expansion in the euro zone's private sector, with investors eyeing a sale of U.S. debt later in the session.

Top tier long-dated yields rose by as much as 8 basis points, according to a preliminary read on Municipal Market Data's (MMD) AAA scale. Mid-range yields rose 2 to 7 basis points.

Deals in the primary market were attracting higher yields, especially on longer dated bonds.

Barclays bought $200 million of Connecticut general obligation bonds. The bonds have not been formally re-offered, but analysts at MMD said market talk was that the 18-year maturities were attracting yields of up to 50 basis points above current MMD yields.

Like Detroit, Connecticut is also struggling with large unfunded pension obligations and the wider spread may be a sign that investors are demanding higher yields from stressed municipalities in the wake of Detroit bankruptcy filing.

On Tuesday, the yield on 30-year AAA-rated muni bonds rose to their highest level in two years, reaching 4.23 percent.

Selling started to catch up with shorter-dated bonds on Tuesday. Yields on 10-year AAA-rated munis posted their biggest jump in nearly three weeks, rising 5 basis points to 2.72 percent.

(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Kenneth Barry)

