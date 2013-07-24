By Ronald Grover

LOS ANGELES, July 24 Hulu's owners called off talks with Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N over the cable operator's plan to take a 25 percent stake in the video streaming site, after failing to agree on a price, according to two people with knowledge of the negotiations.

Hulu's owners - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), 21st Century Fox (FOXA.O) and NBC owner Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) - began talks with Time Warner Cable in early July when they failed to attract satisfactory bids in an auction of the service. [ID:nL4N0FI3NS]

Talks may resume but none are planned for now, according to one of the persons, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions were private.

Hulu and Fox declined to comment. Time Warner Cable and Disney did not immediately return calls for comment.

