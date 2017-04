IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------- OHIO TURNPIKE AND INFRASTRUCTURE WEEK OF 1,000,000 Aa2/AA/AA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: ROP: 7/29 A2/A+/A+ Day of Sale: 07/30 LEHIGH COUNTY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 292,000 NR/A/NR WATER AND SEWER REVENUE BONDS 07/29 CITY OF ALLENTOWN CONCESSION SERIES 2013 - TAX EXEMPT, TAXABLE AND CAPITAL APPRECIATION BONDS MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 07/29 GEISINGER HEALTH SYSTEM DAILY 284,400 Aa2/AA/NR TAXABLE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York PRIVATE COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES WEEK OF 206,930 Aa2/AA/AA+ AUTHORITY 07/29 EMORY UNIVERSITY SERIES 2013 GEORGIA MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 07/30 ORANGE COUNTY TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 124,350 A1/A/A- AUTHORITY 07/29 SENIOR LIEN TOLL ROAD REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (91 EXPRESS LANES), SERIES 2013 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 07/30 WISCONSIN HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 115,320 A3/A/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY 07/29 AURORA HEALTH CARE-HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 07/30/2013 Day of Sale: 07/31 NEBRASKA INVESTMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 100,000 NR/AA+/NR AUTHORITY 07/29 SINGLE FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 2013 SERIES C (NON-AMT) AND 2013 SERIES D (AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York INDIANA HEALTH FACILITY FINANCING WEEK OF 95,095 Aa3/AA/AA AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 07/29 (ASCENSION HEALTH SUBORDINATE CREDIT GROUP) SERIES 2005A-1 AND 2005A-5 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS DAILY 80,000 Aa2/AA-/AA BUILDING AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013-4 (TAXABLE) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2014-2029 STATE OF OREGON WEEK OF 78,060 Aa2/AA/AA OREGON FACILITIES AUTHORITY 07/29 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 07/30 CHULA VISTA MUNICIPAL FINANCING WEEK OF 76,620 /BBB+/ AUTHORITY 07/29 SPECIAL TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: De La Rosa & Co., Los Angeles Day of Sale: 07/30 COLORADO HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 75,000 A1/A+/NR AUTHORITY 07/29 HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL COLORADO PROJECT, SERIES 2013A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York RIVERTON CITY, UTAH WEEK OF 73,013 NR/AA-/AA FRANCHISE AND SALES TAX REVENUE 07/29 BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 07/30 THE ATLANTA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 62,035 A2/A/ TUFF-GATV TAXABLE REVENUE BONDS 07/29 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/01 COUNTY OF GENESEE WEEK OF 54,180 A2/A+/NR STATE OF MICHIGAN 07/29 CONSISTING OF: $34,880M WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS (LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION), SERIES 2013 $19,300M WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION), SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York THE ATLANTA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 54,060 A2/A/ TUFF-GATV REVENUE BONDS 07/29 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 07/31 LOS ALAMITOS UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 52,000 Aa2/AA/NR DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 07/29 SCHOOL FACILITY IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 1 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 07/31 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 51,000 A1/A/NR AGENCY 07/29 REVENUE BONDS, DANA-FARBER CANCER INSTITUTE ISSUE SERIES M 2013 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: TENTATIVE PRICING: TUESDAY MILWAUKEE COUNTY AIRPORTS, WEEK OF 50,730 A2/A+/ WISCONSIN 07/29 GENERAL AIRPORT SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS (AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/01 BURLEIGH COUNTY, NORTH DAKOTA WEEK OF 48,940 /BBB+/BBB+ HEALTH CARE REVENUE BONDS 07/29 SERIES 2013A MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2019-2028 TERM: 2035 Day of Sale: 08/01 VIRGINIA RESOURCES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 48,180 Aaa/AAA/ INFRASTRUCTURE AND STATE MORAL 07/29 OBLIGATION REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013B MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland Day of Sale: 07/31 CITY OF BEAUMONT, TEXAS WEEK OF 42,000 Aa2/AA-/ CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION 07/29 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2037 Day of Sale: 07/29 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE DAILY 37,455 NR/NR/NR COMMISSION RETIREMENT FACILITIES MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (ALDERSGATE), SERIES 2013 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2017 TERM: 2023, 2035 Day of Sale: 06/26 UNIVERSITY OF AKRON, OHIO DAILY 31,425 A1//AA- REVENUE BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2035 KLAMATH CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 31,000 // OREGON 07/29 GENERAL OBLIGATION 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 08/01 GREATER CLEVELAND, OHIO DAILY 30,270 Aa2//AAA REGIONAL TRANSIT AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS, SERIES A & B MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2025 COLORADO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 27,390 NR/AAA/NR DISTRICT 07/29 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM LORENA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 27,100 Aaa/AAA/NR (FALLS AND MCLENNAN COUNTIES, 07/29 TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, TAXABLE SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 07/30 PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 1 OF WEEK OF 26,485 A1/A/NR FRANKLIN COUNTY, WASHINGTON 07/29 CONSISTING OF: $17,515M ELECTRIC REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013A $ 8,970M ELECTRIC REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013B (TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York NEW YORK STATE ENERGY RESEARCH WEEK OF 25,000 Aaa/AAA/ & DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY RESIDENTIAL 07/29 ENERGY & EFFICIENCY MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2023 TERM: 2028 Day of Sale: 07/30 CITY OF TAMPA SOLID WASTE SYSTEM WEEK OF 25,000 A3//A+ REFUNDING REVENUE, FLORIDA 07/29 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2020, 2021 Day of Sale: 07/30 DILLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 25,000 // (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 07/29 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN FRIO AND LASALLE COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SER 2013 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 22,465 Aaa/AAA/ CENTRAL OHIO 07/29 SOLID WASTE FACILITIES REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CONSISTING OF: $12,315M SERIES A - TAX-EXEMPT $10,150M SERIES B - TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 07/30 ROSE TREE MEDIA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 22,015 /A/ DELAWARE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/29 CONSISTING OF: $16,015M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2013 $ 6,000M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (LIMITED TAX) SERIES B OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2025 Day of Sale: 07/31 DENVER CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 19,780 NR/AAA/NR DISTRICT (YOAKUM COUNTY, TEXAS) 07/29 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM MCGREGOR INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 18,499 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/29 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: CIBS, CABS AND UNLIMITED TAXABLE QSCB UNDERLYING RATING: A+ S&P Day of Sale: 07/29 CITY OF INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA WEEK OF 16,770 // ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REVENUE 07/29 REFUNDING BONDS, SENIOR SERIES 2013A ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SUBORDINATE SERIES 2013B MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond REMARK: SERIES 2013-A TERM BONDS DUE: 07/01/2025, 2035 AND 2048 SERIES 2013-B TERM BOND DUE: Day of Sale: 07/31 CHINA SPRING INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 14,165 // DISTRICT 07/29 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas Day of Sale: 07/29 CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 12,700 NR/BB+/NR EDUCATIONAL FACILITY REVENUE BONDS, 07/29 SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago IDAHO SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 281 WEEK OF 9,595 Aaa// MOSCOW GENERAL OBLIGATION 2013B 07/29 TAX-EXEMPT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2016 REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM Day of Sale: 07/31 AVONWORTH, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 9,500 // SCHOOL DISTRICT 07/29 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2031 REMARK: AA (STABLE) KERRVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,200 Aaa// DISTRICT 07/29 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2013 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2014-2033 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 07/29 BOROUGH ROSELAND, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 5,995 // BANK QUALIFIED 07/29 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 08/01 LANO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,800 // UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING 07/29 BANK QUALIFIED, TEXAS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2043 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 07/29 SAN DIEGO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,485 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX QUALIFIED 07/29 SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION BONDS TAXABLE TEXAS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas TERM: 2038 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 07/31 COLLEGE OF SEQUOIAS TULARE WEEK OF 4,800 // DISTRICT NO 3, CALIFORNIA 07/29 GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 07/31 YOSEMITE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,000 // CALIFORNIA 07/29 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 13 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 08/01 COLLEGE OF SEQUOIAS TULARE WEEK OF 3,800 // DISTRICT NO. 3, CALIFORNIA 07/29 GENERAL OBLIGATION 08 ELECTION 13C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 07/31 TOWN OF ITHACA, NEW YORK WEEK OF 3,450 // MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 08/01 VILLAGE OF GREAT NECK, NEW YORK WEEK OF 3,105 // BANK QUALIFIED 07/29 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 07/31 ANTHONY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,925 // DISTRICT (EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS) 07/29 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas Day of Sale: 08/01 HIGHWOOD CITY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 2,170 /A/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/29 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2022 TROPHY CLUB MUD #1, TEXAS DAILY 1,910 /AA-/ UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified SAN DIEGO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 1,425 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL 07/29 BUILDING BANK QUALIFIED TAXABLE MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2043 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 07/31 IDAHO SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 281 WEEK OF 910 Aaa// MOSCOW 07/29 GENERAL OBLIGATION 2013A TAXABLE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM Day of Sale: 07/31 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,082,042 (in 000's)