* Marks its biggest PE commitments

* Both are top-performing firms

* Also backs four emerging managers

By Steve Gelsi

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters-Buyouts) - New York City Public Pension Funds marked its largest commitments yet to private equity via marquee funds from Apollo Global Management (APO.N) and CVC Capital Partners. It was part of a $1.3 billion series of pledges by the $137 billion retirement system.

Over the latter half of its fiscal year ended June 30, New York City committed $500 million each to new flagship funds from New York’s Apollo Global Management and London-based CVC Capital Partners as it continues its multi-year relationships with the two sponsors. The commitments eclipsed the size of the retirement system’s $425 million pledge to Warburg Pincus Private Equity XI last year.

“It’s consistent with our policy ... to have larger commitments to fewer managers that are top-quartile,” said Larry Schloss, chief investment officer for the pension system that includes retirement funds for teachers, city employees, police and firefighters. “These are proven managers for us.”

The move by the Big Apple’s pension system comes as part of a larger trend by institutional investors to pare down the number of private equity firms they do business with to help reduce fees and simplify portfolio management. New York City Public Pension Funds now manages $8.3 billion in private equity assets, or about 6 percent of its total assets.

New York City also made first-time commitments to four lower-middle-market and mid-market buyout funds sponsored by emerging managers. Specifically, the pension system committed $25 million each to Incline Equity Partners III and Altaris Health Partners II, $20 million to Capital Partners Private Equity Income Fund II and $15 million to Grey Mountain Partners Fund III.

Also recently, New York City pledged $225 million to Olympus Growth Fund VI, managed by Stamford, Connecticut-based Olympus Partners, which specializes in North American buyouts and growth equity. The commitment to the fund continues the city’s shift out of venture capital investing and into growth equity, Schloss said.

Apollo Investment Fund VIII, Apollo Global Management’s marquee buyout vehicle, has a target of $12 billion and a hard cap of $15 billion. Apollo Global Management’s previous fund closed at nearly $15 billion in 2008.

New York City has generated solid returns on older investments with Apollo Global Management. Teachers’ Retirement System of the City of New York reported an internal rate of return (IRR) of 23.2 percent as of Sept. 30 on its $50 million commitment to Apollo Investment Fund VII in 2008. The pension fund’s $35 million commitment to the vintage 2006 Apollo Investment Fund VI earned an IRR of 7.6 percent.

CVC Capital Partners VI is CVC Capital Partners’s namesake European and North American buyout fund that closed with $16 billion in commitments on July 19. New York City Fire Department Pension Fund reported an 8.2 percent IRR on its $13.5 million commitment to CVC European Equity Partners V LP in 2008 and a 41.2 percent IRR on its $10 million commitment to CVC European Equity Partners III in 2001.

The emerging manager commitments mark the latest moves by the pension system’s in-house team headed up by Alex Done, executive director private equity/emerging managers. The pension fund had until last year been tackling its emerging manager investments through four funds-of-funds managers.

Pittsburgh-based Incline Equity focuses on $10 million to $25 million investments in light manufacturing, distribution, and business and industrial services, according to its website. Altaris Capital Partners, a New York-based sponsor with $775 million under management, invests in healthcare.

Greenwich, Conn.-based Capital Partners invests in or buys firms with consistent free cash flow in any of seven sectors including manufacturing, distribution, business services and education. Boulder, Colo.-based Grey Mountain Partners said July 11 it closed its Grey Mountain Partners Fund III with $425 million. It is a lower-middle-market buyout fund aimed at North American businesses.

New York City Public Pension Funds include the New York City Employees’ Retirement System, the Teachers’ Retirement System of the City of New York, the New York City Police Pension Fund, the New York City Fire Department Pension Fund and the New York City Board of Education Retirement System. Each pension fund has its own board of trustees.

(Buyouts Magazine is a Thomson Reuters publication. Editor: david.toll@thomsonreuters.com. david.toll.thomsonreuters.com@reuters. www.buyoutsnews.com) Keywords: BUYOUTS NYCPENSION/APOLLO CVC

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.