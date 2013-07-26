(Adds additional flows, background on Bernanke comments)

NEW YORK, July 26 Investors worldwide put $4.4 billion into bond funds in the latest week, the most in 11 weeks, as the Federal Reserve reiterated that it is flexible on the timing for ending its stimulus, data from a BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows into bond funds, in the week ended July 24, compared with outflows of $670 million from the funds the prior week. High-yield bond funds gained $5.4 billion in the latest week, the most on record, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracking firm EPFR Global.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on July 18 again said that the U.S. central bank would only start reducing its bond-buying stimulus once the economy appeared strong enough. The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and agency mortgages monthly to spur hiring and lower long-term borrowing costs.

Floating-rate loan funds had $2.2 billion in inflows in the latest week, the most on record and marking the 57th straight week of inflows, the report said. Floating-rate loans, also known as leveraged loans, are protected from rising interest rates by being pegged to floating rate benchmarks.

Funds that hold investment-grade corporate bonds attracted $400 million in new money, the first inflow in seven weeks, according to the report. Municipal bond funds, however, suffered outflows for the ninth straight week of $1.1 billion.

Funds that hold mortgage-backed securities experienced outflows of $300 million, for a 10th straight week of outflows. Funds that hold commodities, meanwhile, suffered outflows of $500 million, marking their 24th straight week of outflows.

Investors pulled $1.1 billion from emerging market bond funds, for a ninth straight week of outflows or the longest outflow streak since January 2009, the report said.

Stock funds worldwide, meanwhile, took in $8 billion in new money, down significantly from inflows of $19.7 billion the previous week. U.S. stock funds took in $4.3 billion in new cash, down from $16.96 billion the prior week.

