NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. municipal bond prices jumped on Friday, causing yields on longer-dated bonds to post their biggest drop in a month, after data showed cash outflows from muni bonds funds unexpectedly eased in the latest week.

U.S. municipal bond funds reported $1.23 billion of net outflows in the week ended July 24, compared with $1.56 billion of outflows the previous week, according to data released by Lipper after the market close on Thursday.

Although the outflows remained high and marked a ninth week of outflows, the amount was lower than previous weeks and less than some investors had feared after recent events that helped spark a selloff in the market.

"In the wake of the Detroit bankruptcy filing and the Chicago rating super-downgrade, the municipal market was braced for a mutual fund redemption tsunami this week," said Chris Mauro, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

"The print wasn’t nearly as negative as was initially feared, making 'it could have been a lot worse' the big take-away for this week," he said.

The yield on top-rated 30-year bonds dropped 10 basis points to 4.21 percent, according to Municipal Market Data's scale. It was the steepest yield decline for the maturity since June 26, when weak U.S. economic growth in the first quarter helped bond prices bounce back from heavy falls inflicted by worries the Federal Reserve could curtail its bond buying.

Yields on 10-year AAA-rated bonds fell 7 basis points to 2.70 percent on MM's scale. MMD is a unit of Thomson Reuters.

The selloff that started after Detroit filed for bankruptcy last week took the 30-year yield as high as 4.31 percent on Thursday, its highest since June 29, 2011.

There were indications during the selloff that some fund mangers were scooping up bargains as the muni market underperformed Treasuries.

"There's good value," Robert Amodeo, head of municipals at Western Asset Management, said in an interview this week. "We're poking around and trying to find some bonds priced at a steep discount."

The ratio of 10-year AAA muni yields compared to Treasury yields, a widely followed measure of muni bond performance known as the M/T ratio, now stands at nearly 106 percent. Although that is down from a high this week of over 108, it is well over its average since the start of May of around 100, making muni bond still relatively cheap vis-à-vis Treasuries.

Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose slightly on Friday, with investors reluctant to stake out large positions ahead of key events next week, including the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting beginning on Tuesday, which is being looked to for signs of when the Fed might begin to slow its asset-buying program.

