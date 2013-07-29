Materials the worst performers on the day led by steel & cement
while Tencent holds its own hitting an all-time high. Here's
what's moving in HK/China beyond the indexes:
** GCL-Poly Energy : +1.5%, rebound from June lows
continue after EU & China resolve solar dispute.
Stock now up 30% this year with big swings along the way.
** Tencent Holdings : +1.3%, hits another record as
stock keeps chugging along. Shares are up 40% this year. Alibaba
valuation chatter, mobile gaming in China, Facebook rebound -
all cited as reasons. Additionally, a China play uncorrelated
to the sluggish H-shares.
** Angang Steel : -5.2%, top loser among large-cap
H-shares following dip in Chinese industrials profit
growth. Leads materials sector lower.
** Kunlun Energy : -4.2%, top loser & most active
stock on the HSI, stocks hits a 52-week low. Parent
PetroChina's plans to hike prices of natural gas for
LNG processing to hurt.
** MIE Holdings : -8.5%, oil drilling company warns
of declining profits, analysts expected to cut estimates.
** Vodone : +7.9%, exits China Mobile Games and
Entertainment stake.
