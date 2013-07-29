(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By George Hay

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Barclays (BARC.L) is the latest big bank to discover that a go-slow approach to boosting capital just doesn’t work. The UK lender is finalising a capital increase including a possible 5 billion pound share issue, Reuters reports. That is in spite of stating in February that it would bolster solvency over time through profit generation and other measures. Regulatory caprice over capital requirements is probably to blame for Barclays' u-turn – but so too is management’s lackadaisical approach to balance sheet strength.

Five months ago, Barclays conceded that its 8.2 percent core Tier 1 ratio under new Basel III rules was too low. New Chief Executive Antony Jenkins could have used his honeymoon period to engineer a decisive fix via a big share issue. Instead he opted for a three-year programme to shrink assets and retain earnings, with the goal of a 10.5 percent ratio by 2015.

It’s a similar story to Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), where incoming Chief Executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen initially planned a long-haul approach to capital raising, only to concede defeat in April via a 2.8 billion euro share placing. The common theme was regulatory curveballs. Deutsche was hit by the tougher stance of regulators to levels of capital in its U.S. subsidiary. Barclays has fallen foul of a sudden requirement that UK banks have 3 percent leverage ratios (which measure equity as a proportion of total assets).

Barclays’ volte-face could result in a capital ratio of around 9.5 percent, in line with Deutsche. It’s not clear whether the measures will include hybrid capital as well as equity through a rights issue where existing shareholders buy new shares on preferential terms.

One difficulty with a rights issue is that it would put the Qatar Investment Authority on the spot. Qatar's sovereign wealth fund supported Barclays' rescue fundraising in 2008. The UK's Serious Fraud Office is looking at certain commercial arrangements between Barclays and Qatar Holding, part of QIA, relating to that deal. Given the controversy, Qatar may welcome the chance to be diluted. But non-participation might be interpreted as a vote of no confidence in the lender.

Some incoming bank chief executives exploit their newness to "kitchen sink" the business and boost capital. Others avoid raising equity for fear of annoying investors. The difficulty with being hesitant is that the resulting capital hole unsettles investors and leaves the bank open to regulatory whims. As Jenkins is discovering, taking the pain early – and thus avoiding credibility-sapping u-turns – is the safer option.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Barclays is likely to launch a 5 billion pounds rights issue to improve its capital ratios, Reuters reported on July 29.

- The bank’s shares closed down 3.5 percent on July 29, at 308 pence.

- Reuters: Barclays planning 5 bln pounds capital raising - source [ID:nL6N0FZ1M7]

