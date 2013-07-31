July 31 U.S. refining company Phillips 66 on Wednesday reported a lower second-quarter profit, as the cost of some of the domestic crude oil it processes rose.

Phillips 66, which was split off from ConocoPhillips in May 2012, had a second-quarter profit of $958 million, or $1.53 per share, compared with $1.2 billion, or $1.86 per share, in the same period a year earlier.