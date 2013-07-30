(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.) (Updates to add "potentially" in final sentence.)

By Neil Unmack

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Barclays' (BARC.L) latest "CoCo" issue is going to be a tough sell. This may not be the first occasion the UK bank has issued so-called contingent convertible bonds. But the 2 billion pounds of securities to be offered are unusual, and will need to be generously priced.

CoCos are bank bonds that share the loss-absorbing characteristics of equity, as they can be written down or converted into capital in times of stress. Barclays is using them within a package of measures designed to improve its leverage ratio, a measure of capital as a proportion of total assets. The UK's Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) initially refused to allow CoCos to be count for this. It relented, but has taken a tough line on just how CoCos can help.

Most CoCos operate in the same way. Investors get wiped out, or converted into equity, when the issuing bank's capital ratio falls below a certain level. The fine print is critical. In this case, Barclays' new CoCos must be a form of Tier 1 security, meaning the bank should be able to suspend coupons at will, and is under no obligation ever to redeem them. That is a big jump from Barclays' previous CoCo issues, which had fixed maturities and coupons.

The PRA also insisted that the CoCos start taking losses even before Barclays' capital has fallen to drastic levels, at a common equity Tier 1 ratio of 7 percent. European rules would otherwise force conversion only when the ratio has plunged to 5.125 percent. Moreover, the new instruments assume that tougher future capital rules apply today. So Barclays would probably have struggled to issue the CoCos without doing the 5.8 billion pound rights issue it also announced, which will take its core capital ratio to 9.3 percent.

It’s a different story in Germany – Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is still able to use some old-school hybrid bonds to count towards its leverage target. The difficulty for Barclays is that bond investors will want a chunky equity-like return to be tempted to buy the new issue. That implies a coupon close to 10 percent. At that cost, the pain of potentially diluting equity shareholders in a rights issue doesn't seem so bad.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Barclays said on July 30 it would issue up to 2 billion pounds of contingent convertible securities, as part of a plan to meet a leverage ratio target set by the UK Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA). The target requires Barclays to have capital equivalent to 3 percent of assets by June 2014. The bank also announced a 5.8 billion pound rights issue.

- To boost its leverage ratio, Barclays' contingent convertibles will need to qualify as additional Tier 1 securities (AT1), the PRA said on July 30. These instruments are a kind of bond which has no fixed maturity and with coupons that can be suspended. Such additional Tier 1 securities typically convert into equity when a bank's common equity ratio falls below 5.125 percent.

- The PRA said it "expects UK firms, especially those whose failure may have systemic consequences for the United Kingdom, to set AT1 triggers at a level that is unambiguously consistent with being able to recover from a stress without entering into resolution.”

- It added: “This may be at a level higher than 5.125 percent common equity Tier 1.”

- The Barclays AT1 securities trigger if the bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7 percent.

