* Insurer takes C$105 million hit from Alberta floods

* Operating income beats analyst estimates

* Shares rise as much as 5 pct

By Cameron French

TORONTO, July 31 Intact Financial Corp's (IFC.TO) shares jumped as much as 5 percent on Wednesday after the Canadian insurer reported a profit that easily beat analysts' estimates despite taking a hefty loss due to floods last month in the province of Alberta.

Intact, Canada's largest property and casualty insurer, warned last week it would take a C$105 million ($102.14 million)hit from the Alberta floods, which displaced more than 100,000 people in Calgary and left the core of the city without power for days.

All told, Intact's net profit was C$103 million, or 73 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter, down from C$129 million, or 95 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. On an operating basis, Intact earned 89 Canadian cents a share, well ahead of the profit of 73 Canadian cents expected by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

National Bank Financial analyst Shubha Khan said in a note that the profit beat was due in part to lower than expected expenses as well as a smaller than expected impact from catastrophic events excluding the Alberta floods.

Direct premiums written rose 10 percent to C$2.2 billion, boosted by the acquisition last year of recreational vehicle insurer Jevco.

Underwriting income fell 66 percent to C$42 million due to the flood damage.

The company's shares jumped to a six-week high of C$61.89 on the Toronto Stock Exchange just after the start of trading. By midmorning, the shares were up C$2.00, or 3.4 percent, at C$60.74.

FLOOD LOSSES

The Alberta flooding was just one of a series of major losses from catastrophes for Canadian insurers this summer.

A flood in Toronto in July will weigh on third-quarter results for the industry, as will damage from the devastating train derailment and explosion in the Quebec town of Lac-Mégantic earlier this month.

Intact said last week it will take a C$134 million earnings hit in the third quarter due to the July events.

Other insurers have also announced losses resulting from the floods and train derailment.

On Tuesday, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) said it would take a C$125 million loss from the Alberta and Toronto floods. [ID:nL4N0G02V9]

Last week, Co-operators General Insurance said it took a C$77 million hit from the Alberta flooding.

($1=$1.03 Canadian)

