* Duffy: Listing Brent futures not aimed at wresting market from rival ICE

* High-frequency traders provide critical liquidity to markets

By Ann Saphir

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 1 Defending the benefits of high-speed trading and getting international regulators to coordinate market rules are among top priorities in coming months for CME Group Executive Chairman Terrence Duffy, he said on Thursday.

At 54, Duffy has helped run CME for more than a decade and his priorities often reflect key strategic areas for the world's largest futures-exchange operator.

Duffy said he is also in the midst of an intensive travel blitz focused on winning customers for CME's burgeoning energy-trading complex, where CME is in hot competition with Atlanta-based IntercontinentalExchange Inc.

Atlanta-based ICE is expected to complete its purchase of NYSE Euronext, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, later this year.

CME last quarter saw a rise in trading of its traditional oil futures, and increasing market share in Brent oil futures, dominated by ICE.

Duffy insisted Thursday that listing Brent futures was designed to give CME's existing customers a cheaper way to trade one kind of oil against another, rather than to wrest market share from rival ICE. CME currently charges no fees for trading Brent futures.

"Brent wasn’t listed as a me-too product," Duffy said after the exchange operator beat analysts' expectations for second-quarter earnings as trading surged. {ID: L1N0G20DD]. ICE, which never made any bones that its look-alike crude-oil futures contract was aimed at competing with CME, has won a much higher share of CME's market over the years than CME has won in the ICE-dominated Brent trade.

Beyond the energy markets, much of CME's trading volumes depends on factors beyond the exchange's control, Duffy acknowledged.

For CME's interest-rate contracts, its biggest franchise, "we can’t do much" beyond monitor policies coming out of Washington DC, he said.

Last quarter, signs that the Federal Reserve may at long last tweak its bond-buying stimulus program lit a fire under CME's rates trading, which jumped 70 percent in June, boosting overall revenues.

Duffy defended high-speed traders, who have been under fire from regulators, saying they provided important liquidity.

One high-speed trading firm was recently fined by regulators on both sides of the Atlantic. Giant futures brokerage Newedge USA LLC agreed last month to pay $9.5 million to settle charges it failed to prevent potentially manipulative trading by high-speed traders. [ID: nL6N0FS1VL]

Both Newedge and the fined trading firm, Panther Energy Trading, are clients of CME. CME itself was criticized earlier this year for reportedly allowing high-speed firms an early, and profitable, peek at the trading decisions of others -- an edge that Duffy, in prior interviews, has denied giving them.

"High-frequency trading has taken on a very difficult name to say the least," Duffy said. "If in fact they are doing things that are supposedly gaming the system – we will catch them, find them, and get them out of our marketplace."

He also promised "a concentrated effort to show that these people are not acting nefariously in the marketplace."

Duffy said he was disappointed in the lack of progress international regulators have made on harmonizing market rules, particularly as they relate to margin requirements. He said he planned to focus on those rules in coming months.

Under a compromise forged last month between U.S. and European regulators, a non-U.S. bank could opt to comply with U.S. or European law, depending on whether it executed a trade on a platform in the United States or abroad and provided that European rules for such platforms were in place. [ID:nL1N0FI157]

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Andrew Hay)

((Ann.Saphir@thomsonreuters.com)(415-677-2516)(www.twitter.com/ annsaphir)(Reuters Messaging: ann.saphir.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: EXCHANGES CME/DUFFY

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.