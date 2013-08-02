Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings affirms its 'AA' rating of the
Colorado School Credit Enhancement Program (also known as the school district
intercept program, or SDIP). The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Upon request, Fitch will assign the 'AA' rating to eligible Colorado school
district general obligation (GO) bonds or electoral authorized lease purchase
agreements. The total par amount of Colorado enhanced school bonds outstanding
as of June 30, 2012 is approximately $7.59 billion.
SECURITY
The state's credit enhancement program for school districts provides that the
state will make payments to the bond paying agent for debt service upon
notification that the participating district will not be able to provide the
funds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
SOUND PROGRAM MECHANICS: State law establishes clear processes that would allow
for timely payment of principal and interest, if a school district is unable to
make a scheduled debt service payment on GO bonds and certain electoral
authorized lease purchase agreements issued after July 1991. Since its
inception, the program has generally only been used for school district GO
bonds.
BROAD SOURCE OF ENHANCEMENT: Enhancement in this program comes from the state's
general financial resources, and is not limited to state school aid.
STRONG STATE SUPPORT OF EDUCATION: Colorado's support for its schools is strong,
evidenced by a state equalization program assuming a minimum funding level per
pupil. Further support is shown by the Treasurer's providing interest-free loans
to districts for cash flow assistance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating is sensitive to changes in the statutes or administrative procedures
governing the SDIP, as well as changes in the overall credit quality of the
state of Colorado, to which this rating is linked.
CREDIT PROFILE:
The 'AA' rating on the school district intercept program reflects the state of
Colorado's overall credit quality, as well as the breadth and strength of the
state's SDIP law and associated security features. Section 22-41-110, Colorado
Revised Statutes establishes SDIP (the program). Under the statute, debt
service on certain school district obligations incurred after July 1, 1991 will,
if necessary, be paid by the state to prevent a missed payment. Any payments by
the state treasurer will be repaid by withholding a portion of subsequent state
aid to the district, and property tax and specific ownership revenues collected
by the county treasurer on behalf of the district. The enhancement has never
been called on.
Program mechanics provide for timely payment from a broad resource base. Upon
notification from a paying agent that an impending debt service payment due the
next business day has not been made, the state treasurer must immediately
contact the school district. If the payment is not forthcoming from the
district, the state treasurer must make the payment from the state's available
funds. This legal commitment is broader than that of most states with state
credit enhancement laws as the source of enhancement in SDIP comes from the
state's general financial resources, not just state school aid. The state has
access to sizeable borrowable resources estimated at $4.086 billion as of June
30, 2013. An additional credit strength is the state's statutory covenant not to
impair bondholder protections under the program.
Colorado's support for its schools is strong, evidenced by a state equalization
program establishing a minimum funding level per pupil, and Amendment 23 of the
constitution enacted in 2000 that provides for the state education fund to
supplement general fund support of school funding. In addition, the treasurer
provides interest-free loans to districts for cash flow assistance. State
oversight of districts includes compliance with certain statewide financial
regulations. Also, the state constitution's Taxpayer Bill of Rights requires
school districts, as it does all local governments, to maintain 3% emergency
reserves.
In addition to the sources of information identified in the Tax-Supported Rating
Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from IHS Global
Insight.
