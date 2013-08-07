(Updates to add information on ConvaTec.) (The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Agnes T. Crane

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The junk bond market could use another taper tantrum. Just weeks after last month's flight over leaping interest rates, fixed income investors are back for some exotic and unsavory deals. Buyout firms are funding whopper payouts for themselves using IOU-paying bonds. So long as the Federal Reserve soft-sells its exit, debt buyers will do the same.

ConvaTec, which is owned by private equity outfits Nordic Capital and Avista Capital Partners, and IMS Health, taken private in 2009 by TPG [TPG.UL], are among the latest companies to capitalize on the resurgent appetite with a combined $1.7 billion of issuance to cover dividend recapitalizations. They followed a chunky one from Michaels Stores (MIK.N).

Bain Capital and Blackstone Group (BX.N) paid $6 billion for the U.S. purveyor of crafting materials during last decade's buyout bacchanal. They have tried to take the company public, filing the requisite documents with regulators last year, but postponed the share sale after the chief executive suffered a stroke. That didn't stop bond buyers from stepping into the breach.

They enabled the two private equity backers of Michaels to suck $800 million out of the company. Demand was so great that the company raised $100 million more than originally planned, pushing its debt to more than six times EBITDA. And, like the bonds from IMS Health and ConvaTec, it was done using payment-in-kind features, which allow the issuer in certain cases to make payments with more debt instead of cash. Such structures aren't inherently dangerous, but nevertheless can signal that credit is too easy.

Payouts of 7.25 percent to 8.25 percent on so-called PIK toggle notes are hard to ignore in today's ultra-low-rate world. But Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's June signal on scaling back bond purchases should have given investors a much-needed reality check that quantitative easing can't go on forever.

Yields inevitably will rise and maybe, just maybe, financial markets will start to normalize after five years of extraordinary central bank intervention. These latest bond deals, however, only go to show just how short memories can be.

CONTEXT NEWS

- On July 24, Michaels Stores sold $800 million of PIK toggle notes, which are bonds that can pay interest with more debt rather than cash under certain conditions. If the company goes public in the first year, bond holders will be paid $102 for every $100 of principal.

- Michaels, which was acquired by Bain Capital Partners and Blackstone in a $6 billion leveraged buyout in 2006, had used free cash flow to reduce its debt by $600 million over the last two years, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

- Total issuance of bonds with PIK toggles this year is $7.7 billion, according to S&P Capital IQ and Thomson Reuters, with about three-quarters of the proceeds funding dividends. Dividend recapitalizations in 2013 are on pace to break last year's record of nearly $67 billion, according to S&P Capital IQ.

