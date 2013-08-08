EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
NEW YORK Aug 8 Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) on Thursday reported a tenfold increase in second-quarter profit, in line with analyst expectations, as the value of its funds jumped and it announced its highest ever dividend since it went public in 2011.
Economic net income after taxes totaled 50 cents per share, compared with 5 cents a year ago. Analysts, on average, had expected 50 cents, according to a Thomson Reuters poll.
Assets under management totaled $113.1 billion at the end of June, compared with $114.3 billion at the end of March.
Apollo declared a distribution of $1.32 per share.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
((Greg.Roumeliotis@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 646 223 6022)(Reuters Messaging: greg.roumeliotis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: APOLLOGLOBAL RESULTSF /
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.