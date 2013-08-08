By Lisa Lambert

WASHINGTON Aug 8 Detroit's filing for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history has cost the municipal bond market $13.8 billion in the last three weeks, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a research note on Thursday.

The S&P Municipal Bond Index, a major benchmark tracking over $1.4 trillion in bonds, has returned a negative 0.97 percent since the filing on July 18, as bond prices have fallen and yields have risen, said J.R. Rieger, the company's vice president of fixed income indices.

That drop, equal to about $13.8 billion, compares with the "modest positive return" of 0.07 percent on the S&P U.S. Issued Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index during the same three weeks, Rieger said.

The impact of the bankruptcy filing was expected to be limited, because most investors had anticipated it and because it did not affect the credit quality of bonds sold by jurisdictions outside of Michigan.

"You would think that investors would have long known about the distress of Detroit - it has been distressed for years and it's been discussed in conjunction with the Stockton bankruptcy," said Rieger. "What I'm seeing kind of startled me as well because interest rates haven't changed dramatically since July 18." In the spring and early summer, fears that the Federal Reserve would soon end its stimulus program, sending interest rates higher, led to a selloff in the $3.7 trillion municipal market.

Rieger found, however, that 10-year Treasury yields have only moved 5 basis points higher since July 18, and corporate bond yields have remained "pretty steady," while tax-exempt yields have risen as much as 18 basis points. That points to something beyond interest rate risk, he said.

"The interest rate component can certainly be a part of the discussion, and is on investors' minds, but I would imagine the heavy news about distressed municipalities is wearing down retail investors," he said.

On Thursday, yields for top-rated 30-year bonds were 4.28 percent on Municipal Market Data's scale, unchanged from Wednesday but 25 basis points above the 4.03 percent they registered on July 18. Yields on highly rated 10-year municipal bonds were 2.72 percent, 1 basis point below where they closed on Wednesday and 9 basis points more than 2.63 percent on July 18.

Meanwhile, 10-year tax-exempt municipal bonds were yielding 105.4 percent of comparable Treasuries, which are taxed, and 30-year municipal bonds, 116.3 percent of comparable Treasuries on Wednesday, according to MMD, a Thomson Reuters company.

No one is certain how bondholders will be treated in the Detroit bankruptcy filing, and many of the creditors for the city as well as those for Stockton, California, are concerned they will have to take losses.

On Thursday, the Michigan County of Saginaw postponed the sale of a $60.55 million pension obligation bond [ID:nL1N0G91BH] That came after the South Carolina Public Service Authority cut its planned $1.78 billion bond sale to $1.34 billion, mostly due to high yields in longer maturities.

"I think the retail panic about Detroit is overdone from the perspective of the overall municipal bond market," said Rieger. "There are some distressed municipalities, absolutely but there are tens of thousands of others that are working hard to maintain their fiscal budgets."

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Tiziana Barghini and Carol Bishopric)

((lisa.lambert@thomsonreuters.com)(+1-202-898-8328)(Reuters Messaging: lisa.lambert.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MARKETS MUNICIPALS/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.