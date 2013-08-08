By Nadia Damouni and Jessica Toonkel

NEW YORK Aug 8 T. Rowe Price Associates has reduced its ownership in PC maker Dell Inc DELL. to 2.8 percent stake from the 4 percent stake it previously held on March 31, two sources familiar with the situation said Thursday.

The Baltimore-based asset management firm reduced its holdings from 71.87 million Dell shares at the end of the first quarter to 49 million shares, the people said.

A T. Rowe spokesman declined to comment.

T. Rowe, which had been the fourth-largest shareholder of Dell, has been one of the most influential allies of activist investor Carl Icahn and his partner Southeastern Asset Management Inc in their opposition to a $25 billion buyout proposed by chief executive and founder Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake Partners.

