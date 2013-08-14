By Hilary Russ

NEW YORK Aug 14 Rising interest rates may bring an unwelcome surprise for some retail investors in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market because of a common muni bond component - the call feature - that could amplify price drops.

About two-thirds of muni bonds carry call options, according to a recent Morgan Stanley research report. Such options allow issuers to pay off bonds early.

While retail investors may think some callable bonds protect their portfolios by acting like shorter-maturity bonds, this could turn against them, analysts say.

That is because as rates rise, issuers may decide not to call the bonds, making them act more like the longer-maturity bonds they really are, with more interest rate risk.

"Many investors who previously thought they had a fairly defensive shorter duration bond portfolio quickly realize their holdings are much more susceptible to rising rates," said Peyton M. Studebaker, director of trading at Virginia-based Caprin Asset Management, in an email to Reuters.

In general, muni market prices would drop as yields rise anyway. But the prevalence of call features on longer-term municipal bonds makes them even more sensitive to rising interest rates than other debt securities, such as Treasuries, which are not generally callable.

About 85 percent of the callable market is currently trading at a premium, according to the Morgan Stanley report. That suggests that "the market is pricing in the likelihood that most bonds will be called," it added.

Yet as rates rise, many of those bonds will "extend" in duration when issuers decide not to exercise their call options, letting the bonds ride longer because the higher rates make refinancing the debt a less-attractive option.

Yields on 30-year top-rated muni bonds hit historic lows in late November 2012, when they dropped to 2.47 percent for three straight days. That was lower than the rate had been for at least 20 years on Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A scale.

But in part because of concerns that the Federal Reserve may start tapering its expansionary monetary policy, muni yields have shot back up at least 147 basis points above where they began the year, according to MMD, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

On Tuesday, prices fell sharply, pushing the 30-year muni yield up by 5 basis points to 4.33 percent. The yield on 10-year top-rated munis rose 7 basis points to 2.79 percent.

Once yields on muni bonds traded on the secondary market surpass the coupons on those same bonds, the bonds are unlikely to be called.

With most munis now carrying coupons between 4.00 percent and 5.00 percent, any increase in yields "would not need to be that dramatic from today's levels, especially in the longer end of the curve," said Caprin's Studebaker.

WAITING LONGER FOR CALLS

The most dramatic example of this dynamic came in 1994, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Philip Fischer. Then, most muni bonds carried lower coupons than they do today. The Federal Reserve raised rates suddenly and without warning.

"That was a horrible year in terms of the performance of the municipal market, because the market had not made a transition to premium bonds," he said.

The 30-year yield spiked 81 basis points over two months in the spring of 1994, from 4.31 percent in mid-March to 5.12 percent in mid-May, according to MMD.

Over the same period, the 30-year Treasury yield rose to 7.236 percent from 6.834 percent, about half the jump in municipal bond yields.

Prices also fell more than expected because calculators at the time were not sophisticated enough to adjust for complex extension, tax and other risks, Fischer said.

For retail investors, falling prices matter less if they plan on holding their investments until maturity.

That can also have a moderating impact on the risk of bonds extending with rising rates, according to Stephen Winterstein, chief strategist of municipal fixed income at Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors in Delaware.

For example, if rates rise by 100 basis points over 12 months, the effective duration of bonds on the S&P Dow Jones Municipal Bond Intermediate Index would actually shorten by 8.21 percent, or nearly a half a year, to 5.52 years from 6.02 years, in a static buy-and-hold portfolio, Winterstein said. That is in part because the bonds would be one year older, he said.

Because of that, according to Winterstein, "duration extension is not nearly as severe as one might expect.

"Imbedded option structure and the volatility of interest rates are considered in the effective duration calculation, and duration change tends to be a rather smooth function as rates shift," he said.

However, investors who were banking on getting their cash back at the call date might have to wait longer because of rising rates, or sell their bonds at a loss.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Tiziana Barghini and Dan Grebler)

((Hilary.Russ@thomsonreuters.com)(646)(223-7381)(Reuters Messaging: hilary.russ.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MUNIS RETAIL/EXTENSION

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.