By Erin Geiger Smith

Aug 9 A Manhattan federal judge has approved an agreement between Steven A. Cohen's hedge fund, SAC Capital Advisors, and federal prosecutors to allow the hedge fund to continue to operate while the criminal case against it proceeds.

U.S. Judge Richard Sullivan issued a protective order whose purpose, the order said, is to ensure that a minimum amount of SAC's assets remains available for forfeiture, to avoid unduly interfering with SAC's legitimate operations, and to make sure the company is properly maintaining both its property and documents related to the lawsuit.

The order requires SAC to maintain at least 85 percent of the assets held by the firm's management company.

An agreement between SAC and prosecutors has been widely expected since Manhattan federal prosecutors filed criminal charges and a civil asset forfeiture claim against the $14 billion fund last month, but any agreement required judge's approval.

(Reporting By Erin Geiger Smith)

