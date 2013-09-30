NEW YORK, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA+' rating to the following revenue bonds of Palm Beach County, Florida (the county): --$27.8 million taxable public improvement revenue bonds, series 2013. The public improvement bonds will be sold on a competitive basis on Oct. 15, 2013. Proceeds will be used in conjunction with other funds to construct a convention center hotel adjacent to the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach. Construction will begin by the end of this year and is scheduled for completion during the third quarter of 2015. In addition, Fitch affirms the ratings on the following outstanding bonds: --$192.4 million general obligation (GO) bonds at 'AAA'; --$745.7 million non-ad valorem revenue bonds at 'AA+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The series 2013 taxable public improvement revenue bonds, in addition to the other non-ad valorem (NAV) revenue bonds affirmed in this rating action commentary, are special obligations of the county, payable from its covenant to budget and appropriate (CB&A), by amendment if necessary, non-ad valorem revenues. The availability of NAV revenues to pay debt service is subject to the funding of essential government services and obligations with a specific lien on NAV revenues. Such a covenant shall be cumulative to the extent not paid, and shall continue until all required amounts payable under the indenture have been paid. GO bonds constitute general obligations of the county, for which its full faith, credit, and unlimited taxing power are irrevocably pledged for the payment of principal and interest. KEY RATING DRIVERS AMPLE NAV VALOREM REVENUE BASE: NAV revenues represent a broad and diverse set of revenue streams which in aggregate provide wide coverage of CB&A debt service requirements. CB&A DEBT ONE NOTCH OFF GO: CB&A debt is rated one notch below the county's GO bonds due to the prior payment requirements of essential government service costs, the absence of a specific pledge and the inability to compel the county to generate non-ad valorem revenues sufficient to pay debt service. SOLID FINANCIAL PROFILE: The county's finances are characterized by sizable reserve margins, ample liquidity and conservative budgeting practices. DIVERSE ECONOMY, SUSTAINED RECOVERY: The county's affluent and diversified economy is experiencing a prolonged post-recession recovery which is now in its third year. Ongoing job growth and a rebounding housing market is expected to further boost tax base growth over the next three or four years. BELOW AVERAGE DEBT LEVELS: The county's debt burden is generally modest with direct debt rapidly amortized. Fitch expects debt levels to remain manageable given limited capital needs and bonding plans. MANAGEABLE RETIREMENT COSTS: Pension and other post-employment benefits (OPEB) costs are not a cost pressure due to participation of most employees in the well-funded state-run Florida Retirement System (FRS). RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating is sensitive to shifts in fundamental credit characteristics including the city's strong financial management practices. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that such shifts are highly unlikely. CREDIT PROFILE The county, located along the southeast coast of Florida, is the largest county in the state encompassing 2,228 square miles. With a population of nearly 1.4 million, the county contains 38 municipalities including the cities of West Palm Beach and Boca Raton. EXTENSIVE AND DIVERSE NAV BASE The county's NAV revenues include a broad mix of special taxes, license and permit revenues, fee income, and service charge revenues. Leading revenue sources for fiscal 2012 include service charges ($78 million), half cent sales tax receipts ($70 million) and utility service taxes ($34 million) which combined comprise about half of the NAV base. While most NAV tax revenues are levied at the maximum or set rate, the large component of service charges and fees afford the county some flexibility in the ability to raise additional revenues. Overall NAV revenues have fluctuated over the past five years but fiscal 2012 revenues were on par with fiscal 2007 totals. Projected fiscal 2013 NAV revenues are down 3.6% from the prior year due to a drop in interest income and lower unspent appropriations returned to the general fund. Fiscal 2012 NAV revenues totaling $365 million are more than sufficient to cover NAV-secured maximum annual debt service (MADS; equal to $108 million). NAV revenues cover MADS even when essential services consisting of general government and public safety expenditures are taken into account. Coverage is expected to improve as annual NAV debt service costs decline sharply after fiscal 2015 and plans to issue additional NAV-secured debt are limited. OVER-LEVERAGING CONSTRAINED BY OPERATING NEEDS The risk of excessive issuance is partially mitigated by a somewhat weak additional bonds test which requires NAV revenues to cover NAV-secured MADS including the proposed issuance by at least 2.0x. However, the county's need of these funds for operations serves as a more effective safeguard against overleveraging. DIVERSE ECONOMIC UNDERPINNINGS The county's economy is supported by its traditional underpinnings of agriculture, tourism, government, healthcare and aerospace supplemented by a growing bioscience and higher education sectors. Leading employers include the Palm Beach County School Board, Tenet Healthcare Corporation and Florida Power and Light. Florida Atlantic University (FAU) enrolls over 20,000 students within the county. County employment fell by over 9% between 2007 and 2010 as a result of the recession but has picked up since then. Employment gains of 2.4% and 3.5% were reported for 2011 and 2012, respectively and the pace of growth has endured throughout 2013. July 2013 jobs were up 2.6% year over year dipping the unemployment rate down to 7.7% from 9.6% during the previous July, slightly above the state rate and even with the national average. Other indicators of economic growth include building permit values which, through August, are up over 16% over full year fiscal 2012 totals. Tourism has also rebounded strongly. Fiscal 2012 tourist development tax receipts were up 13% in over the prior year and estimated fiscal 2013 receipts gained an additional 4%. EMERGING BIOSCIENCE CLUSTER The location of the Scripps Research Institute, a biomedical research firm, and Max Planck Florida Institute to the northern part of the county in connection with FAU has spurred the formation of a bioscience cluster which has attracted smaller bio-science firms to the area. Scripps is currently proposing to partner with nearby Tenet Healthcare to open a teaching hospital. TAX BASE PICKUP LAGS HOUSING RECOVERY The housing market within the county was hit severely by the recession with values declining by nearly 60% between 2006 and mid-2011, according to Zillow.com. Since then, values have picked up, increasing by over 14% year over year as of August 2013 but remain far below pre-recession highs. Foreclosures are down significantly from prior year levels. Taxable values stabilized in fiscal 2013 following a 27% drop between fiscal 2008 and 2012 and preliminary fiscal 2014 values are up by nearly 4%. Officials are projecting assessed values to grow from 4% to 6% annually over the next two or three years; a reasonable prognosis given recent housing trends. The county's quality life advantages include its temperate weather, coastal location, and strong school system. Wealth indices are significantly above the state and local averages and residents' high level of educational attainment enhances the county's long-term growth prospects are solid. FINANCIAL OPERATIONS REMAIN HEALTHY The county reported better than expected results for fiscal 2012 with a general fund net surplus of $17 million. At the time of Fitch's last review in late May 2012, county officials were projecting a $24 million drawdown of reserves. The positive variance from the county's forecast stemmed from higher than projected excess fees from the sheriff's department and other constitutional officers, unbudgeted transfers from employee health to the general fund and over $10 million of unexpected cost savings. The favorable outcome boosted unrestricted general fund balance to $194 million, or a very healthy 20% of general fund expenditures and transfers out.U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating CriteriaAdditional Disclosure Solicitation StatusALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.