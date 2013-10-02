* Industry-funded study finds mandatory insurance too costly

* CFTC official blasts study, to push for margin rule

By Ann Saphir

Oct 2 A public insurance fund to safeguard customer money in the event of a futures brokerage collapse would be unfair to the biggest brokers and too expensive, a top CME Group Inc executive told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday.

A top futures industry regulator and the author of an industry-funded study to assess its desirability also oppose the fund, suggesting any push for insurance to cover futures traders hurt by brokers in bankruptcy will face an uphill battle.

But a government regulator who supports insurance said the industry's opposition will push him even harder to create rules to boost margin requirements - bitterly opposed by CME (CME.O) and most futures brokerages.

"Extra! Extra! Industry study says industry should not pay more to protect consumers," Commodity Futures Trading Commissioner Bart Chilton said in a sardonic email to Reuters. "That's not really a news flash in my book." Chilton floated a plan for a futures insurance fund last year.

Futures customers have never had access to an insurance program, which has long been opposed by exchanges and brokers.

The high-profile bankruptcies of MF Global in 2011 and Peregrine Financial just months later resulted in the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars in customer money.

After Peregrine's demise, brought about by a 20-year-long fraud that came to light after the attempted suicide of its founder last July, Chilton proposed a futures industry version of the Securities Investor Protection Corp, which covers up to $500,000 in losses to customers of bankrupt stock brokerages.

Industry executives, who were shaken by the collapse of the two well-known brokerages, initially appeared open to the idea. Top CME officials met with industry executives and said all options were on the table.

CME, the world's largest futures exchange operator, and the Washington-based Futures Industry Association, which represents the interests of futures brokers, then commissioned a study.

After looking at the study's preliminary results, the insurance plan did not make sense, CME Executive Chairman Terrence Duffy said on Wednesday.

"A government-mandated universal futures insurance similar to SIPC for securities is not feasible," Duffy said in testimony prepared for delivery to a subcommittee of the House Agriculture Committee.

The initial year of funding for an insurance program would come to only $25 million, Duffy said, citing the study, "and could barely cover an average loss caused by a default of small and medium (futures brokerages)."

Losses to customers in the Peregrine default exceeded $200 million, while MF Global customer accounts were short $1.6 billion after its bankruptcy. MF Global customers eventually got their money back, but Peregrine clients will likely never see most of their money again.

Moreover, Duffy said, large brokerages would have to shoulder a "lopsided" share of such a fund, with limited coverage for their customers.

Christopher Culp, who wrote the study and submitted testimony to the subcommittee, said the research showed a mandatory insurance program would raise costs to traders and would be underfunded without a government guarantee.

Dan Roth, chief of the National Futures Industry, told lawmakers a mandatory insurance program would be "cost prohibitive."

The CFTC's Chilton said in the email the industry's opposition to insurance increased his determination to push through a residual interest proposal, which would require that customer accounts were fully collateralized by futures brokerages "at all times."

