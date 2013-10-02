(Adds details on expected size of reduction, quotes from letter, fund size, performance)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON, Oct 2 Highfields Capital, which oversees $13 billion in assets for universities, hospitals and wealthy investors, plans to shrink in size and return as much as $2 billion in capital because it believes it can deliver better returns with less money.

The Boston-based investment firm told clients that it will stop accepting new money at the end of the year and will likely return between 5 percent and 15 percent of its capital, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

"While we are quite comfortable with our ability to generate good returns at our current size, we would rather be slightly smaller and generate better ones," Jonathon Jacobson, who co-founded the Boston-based firm in 1998, wrote in the letter.

"As we have spelled out in recent letters, it has become increasingly difficult to find new compelling investments given today’s low interest rates and how much equity multiples have expanded over the past 12 months," he wrote.

Highfields becomes the second prominent firm to tell clients that it will give back money later this year, after Boston-based Baupost Group decided that it wanted to shrink some. Baupost has not yet decided how much money to give back, sources have said. [ID:nL5N0HJ2HG]

Highfields, whose assets have been boosted in part by strong returns of 23 percent through September, said it would prefer to have assets at the level seen at the start of this year, when it managed roughly $11 billion.

