BRIEF-N e m Insurance reports FY pre-tax profit 2.14 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 total revenue 10.12 billion naira versus 9.86 billion naira year ago
Oct 11 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for potential Freddie Mac reference notes, Fannie Mae benchmark and FHLB global notes for 2013. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance. FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the dates. In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week. *Issue has been priced AGENCY TYPE OF DEBT AMOUNT ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING SETTLEMENT OCTOBER FHLB Global notes NA October 16/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA October 24/NA NA NOVEMBER Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA November 6/NA NA FHLB Global notes NA November 13/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA November 19/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA November 25/NA NA DECEMBER FHLB Global notes NA December 3/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA December 11/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 16/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 19/NA NA
BERLIN, March 31 A transition period offered to Britain by the European Union in Brexit negotiating guidelines it issued on Friday is the only way to avoid the talks failing, an ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
NEW YORK, March 31 The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $346.85 billion in three-day repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 0.75 percent to 82 bidders, which was the highest amount since $468.36 billion on Dec. 30, the New York Federal Reserve said.