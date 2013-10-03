(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Robert Cyran

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Poor returns and hostility have landed a giant patent troll in trouble. Intellectual Ventures wants another $3 billion to gobble up more intellectual property, according to a Reuters exclusive. But the performance of its last fund is uninspiring. Previous backers like Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Google (GOOG.O) aren't interested any more and the U.S. government is cracking down on the business. New funding may be tough to find.

International Ventures was established in 2000 by Microsoft executives Nathan Myhrvold and Edward Jung. Since then executives have attempted to make intellectual property an asset class by buying up patents on the cheap and licensing them out.

That worked for a while. Big firms like Google, Microsoft, Intel (INTC.O) and a host of others joined – or were cajoled – into investing in Intellectual Ventures or paying fees. The returns were good at first. The 2003 fund had returned more than 16 percent per annum, according to a company presentation at the end of last year.

This success spawned lots of small trolls. And by 2011 there was even a bubble in certain intellectual property assets. Big tech companies, for example, were paying wild sums for patents in an attempt to hinder rivals in the burgeoning smartphone market.

That land grab soon ended, and Kodak's EKOD.PK bankruptcy showed that demand for intellectual property was not created equally. Intellectual Ventures became increasingly more antagonistic to generate sufficient returns. It has even sued Motorola Mobility – twice – even though it is owned by Intellectual Ventures backer Google.

Moreover, the trolls' depredations on tech firms became increasingly evident. Lawsuits by firms that don't produce anything now account for about 60 percent of all patent litigation, according to licensing firm RXP. That has inspired the government to take steps to discourage these lawsuits, such as telling patent examiners to tighten allowed claims and forcing shell companies to disclose the real owners.

All of this has dragged down returns. Intellectual Ventures' 2008 fund has returned 2.5 percent annually, according to a presentation viewed by Reuters. Its aggressive behavior is likely to put off tech giants from lining up to fill its coffers in the next funding round. Mediocre returns and an increasingly hostile government probably mean institutional investors won't pitch in. Intellectual Ventures' future looks bleak.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Intellectual Ventures has curbed acquisitions of new patents while it raises new capital, according to an exclusive Reuters report on Oct. 3. To date, the firm has raised more than $6 billion to acquire more than 70,000 patents and other pieces of intellectual property.

- The firm hopes to raise an additional $3 billion. Its last fund, established in 2008, was permitted to buy intellectual property for five years. A presentation by the firm stated that at the end of last year, Intellectual Ventures' 2003 fund had returned 16.2 percent per annum, while the 2008 fund had returned 2.5 percent.

- Reuters: EXCLUSIVE-Intellectual Ventures curbs patent buying amid fund-raising effort [ID:nL2N0HL2N6]

