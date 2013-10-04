(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Robert Cyran
NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Twitter's research
and development spending may be sky-high, but it hits the right
spot. At 44 percent of revenue in the first half of the year,
the microblogging site is spending far more as a proportion of
its top line than Facebook (FB.O). But with a lower number of
users than its rival, Twitter needs to grow to make new
investors happy.
Technology tends to be a winner-takes-all – or almost all -
market. If a company can establish a useful standard or
platform, network effects usually mean users will flock to it.
Twitter's a good example, with monthly active users growing more
than fivefold over the past three years to 218 million. That's a
big reason revenue is growing at an even faster pace. It should
hit around $700 million this year, well over 20 times larger
than in 2010.
Twitter is also growing into its spending. Granted, R&D
expenses more than quadrupled over the past two years. But the
amount it spends as a percentage of revenue has dropped as
advertising income has grown. In fact, as recently as three
years ago, R&D costs outstripped sales. Since advertising is
seasonal, this metric should fall further in the second half of
this year.
Twitter's biggest risk is a dramatic fall in the rate of
people joining the service. The number of new users appears to
slowing already - and the company has less than a fifth of
Facebook's monthly users. The larger social network is steadily
rolling out features, such as hashtags, that it has cribbed from
its smaller rival.
Facebook has aggressively ramped up R&D spending, too,
boosting it from 7 percent of revenue in 2010 to 27 percent last
year. Its far larger size means its budget dwarfs Twitter's – it
spent more than 10 times as much last year. Sure, the two
companies don't entirely overlap. Facebook is largely built
around semi-private interactions while Twitter is more open to
strangers.
Twitter's strategy of hiring engineers at a fast clip to
build new features and services is the best way to ensure
growth. Curtailing that hefty investment too soon would be a big
mistake.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:
www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
CONTEXT NEWS
- On Oct. 3, Twitter filed public documents with the
Securities and Exchange Commission to sell $1 billion of stock
in an initial public offering. The social messaging service did
not disclose the number of shares it proposes to sell or their
price.
- The company had $254 million of revenue in the first half
of the year, compared to $122 million in the first half of 2012.
Twitter had an operating loss of $63 million in the first six
months of this year. It has never made a profit.
- The company spent $112 million on research and development
in the first half of 2013. That is equal to 44 percent of the
company's revenue during that period. The company spent $119
million on R&D during all of 2013.
- Link to S-1: link.reuters.com/dub63v
- Reuters: Twitter reveals rip-roaring growth, big losses
ahead of IPO [ID:nL1N0HT25V]
RELATED COLUMN
Purity in form [ID:nL4N0HU0OZ]
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on [CYRAN/]
(Editing by Antony Currie and Martin Langfield)
((robert.cyran@thomsonreuters.com)(Reuters messaging
robert.cyran.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS TWITTER/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.