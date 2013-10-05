By Nadia Damouni, Soyoung Kim and Nicola Leske
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO Oct 4 BlackBerry Ltd, on
the block as its smartphone business struggles, is in talks with
Cisco Systems (CSCO.O), Google Inc (GOOG.O) and SAP
(SAPG.DE) about selling them all or parts of itself, several
sources close to the matter said.
Such a deal would be an alternative to the preliminary
agreement reached weeks ago with a group, led by BlackBerry's
biggest shareholder, Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), to
take the company private for about $4.7 billion, a bid which has
faced some skepticism because of financing questions.
The company, based in Waterloo, Ontario, has asked for
preliminary expressions of interest from potential strategic
buyers, which also include Intel Corp (INTC.O) and Asian
companies LG (066570.KS) and Samsung (005930.KS), by early next
week.
It is unclear which parties will bid, if any. But the
potential technology buyers have been especially interested in
BlackBerry's secure server network and patent portfolio,
although doubts about the assets’ value remain an issue, the
sources said.
Google, Intel, Cisco, LG and SAP declined to comment.
Samsung was not immediately available for comment.
Possible bidders are proceeding with caution given the
uncertainty around BlackBerry, which last month reported a
quarterly loss of nearly $1 billion after taking a writedown on
unsold Z10 phones.
The value of BlackBerry's patent portfolio and licensing
agreements is likely to halve in the next 18 months, a company
filing from this week shows, potentially limiting its
attractiveness.
According to analysts, BlackBerry's assets include a
shrinking yet well-regarded services business that powers its
security-focused messaging system, worth $3 billion to $4.5
billion; a collection of patents that could be worth $2 billion
to $3 billion; and $3.1 billion in cash and investments.
Adding to the company's woes, it's likely to burn through
almost $2 billion of its cash pile in the next year and a half,
Bernstein analyst Pierre Ferragu wrote on Thursday after
studying the filing.
Private equity firms that have showed interest in BlackBerry
- which also include Cerberus Capital Management - have asked
the company and its advisers to provide additional financial
details about its various business segments, two of the sources
said. That process could take another few weeks, as BlackBerry
focuses on taking bids from industry peers, the sources said.
In August, the company said it was weighing its options,
which could include an outright sale, after Reuters first
reported BlackBerry's board was warming up to the possibility of
going private.
At that time, it formed a five-member special committee
chaired by board director Timothy Dattels. Other members include
Chairman Barbara Stymiest, Chief Executive Thorsten Heins,
Richard Lynch and Bert Nordberg.
A spokesman for BlackBerry said in an emailed statement to
Reuters: "The special committee, with the assistance of
BlackBerry’s independent financial and legal advisors, is
conducting a robust and thorough review of strategic
alternatives." He declined to provide further comment.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and RBC Capital Markets are
advising BlackBerry. The board is being advised by Perella
Weinberg Partners, the sources said. Skadden, Arps, Slate,
Meagher & Flom LLP and Torys LLP are providing legal advice.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Alexei
Oreskovic, Poornima Gupta and Noel Randewich in San Francisco;
Editing by Christian Plumb and Prudence Crowther)
((Nadia.Damouni@thomsonreuters.com)(646-223-6356)(Reuters
Messaging: nadia.damouni.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: BLACKBERRY BUYERS/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.