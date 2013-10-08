NEW YORK, October 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to the following Bloomington, IL (the city) general obligation (GO) bonds: --$7.89 million GO refunding bonds, series 2013A; --$9.315 million GO bonds, series 2013B; --$600,000 taxable GO bonds, series 2013C. The bonds are scheduled to sell via competitive sale the week of Oct. 14. Proceeds will be used for capital projects and to refund the city's series 2003 bonds. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --$61 million outstanding GO bonds at 'AA+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are a general obligation of the city for which the city has pledged its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG MANAGEMENT: The management team is a positive credit factor, as evidenced by significant cost-cutting to restore structural budgetary balance. Several years of large surpluses have provided the city with heightened financial flexibility. DIVERSE REVENUE STREAM: The city has a diverse stream of operating revenues and the ability to adjust many of these as necessary. STABLE ECONOMY: The local economy benefits from above-average wealth levels, low unemployment and a stable tax base. PENSION IMPROVEMENT: Pension funding levels are mixed, with increased funding needs likely creating financial pressures in the future. The restatement of the funding level for the state-run plan somewhat reduces Fitch's concern about this attribute. STATE FARM CONCENTRATION: State Farm Insurance is a major employer and taxpayer in Bloomington, which could present budgetary pressure should there be any future instability at the company. RATING SENSITIVITIES: STATE FARM DOWNSIZING: A material reduction in State Farm's employment levels in the city would likely have a negative effect on the city's economy. Fitch considers this to be unlikely to occur. CREDIT PROFILE Bloomington is located 125 miles from Chicago and is the corporate headquarters of State Farm Insurance. The city is adjacent to the town of Normal (GO bonds rated 'AAA' by Fitch). STABLE ECONOMY, GROWING POPULATION The city is part of an economic region that has historically experienced strong population growth and expanding economic activity. As of July 2013, the city's unemployment rate stood at 7.9%, well below the state (9.5%) and slightly above the nation (7.7%). Between the 2000 and 2010 censuses, the city's population grew 18% and is currently 77,000. The local economy benefits from a mix of insurance, government, higher education and healthcare employers. The largest employers include State Farm Insurance with 14,528 employees, Country Financial Insurance with 2,049 employees and Mitsubishi Motors with 1,270 employees. The employment and tax bases are concentrated in State Farm, which makes up a high 9.5% of the tax base. Fitch notes this concentration is somewhat mitigated by the company's long history in the community. The city also benefits from its proximity to Normal, home of Illinois State University. The tax base has been stable in recent years, with the most recent taxable value up 0.4%. DIVERSE REVENUE SOURCES PRODUCE IMPROVED RESULTS After several years of deficits resulted in negative unreserved fund balance levels as recent as fiscal 2008, a new management team and improvement in the local economy has restored financial flexibility. The city had large surpluses in fiscal 2010 ($6.6 million or 8.7% of expenditures) and fiscal 2011 ($4.9 million or 6.7% or expenditures), bringing its unreserved fund balance to $14.5 million or 19.8% of expenditures. This improvement was achieved both through aggressive cost cutting and growth across the city's various revenue streams. Fiscal 2012 ended with a $767,000 fund balance draw for the general fund, reducing the city's unrestricted fund balance to $12.6 million or a still sound 14% of expenditures. The deficit was caused by increased expenses for pensions, an early retirement plan and capital improvements. Unaudited fiscal 2013 results show a $3.2 million general fund surplus, primarily from growth in economically sensitive tax revenues. Bloomington maintains a diverse revenue stream, including property taxes, state and local sales taxes, an income tax, and various other taxes; the city has the ability to adjust most of these as necessary. Management is budgeting for balanced operations in fiscal 2014, with a small decrease in the property tax rate. MODERATE DEBT BURDEN Overall debt is somewhat elevated at 4.8% of market value and $3,258 per capita. The majority of the city's overall debt is overlapping debt from local school districts - direct debt is more manageable, and the city has no large debt issues planned. Amortization is above average with 65% of GO debt retired within 10 years. Barring the issuance of any unplanned debt, direct debt costs will decline in the next few years. PENSION RESTATEMENT IMPROVES FUNDING LEVEL The city participates in three pension plans. The Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF) has historically been reported at very low levels, with a Dec. 31, 2011 funding level of 30% using Fitch's 7% return assumption, up from 16% two years earlier. Like several other issuers in the state, the city and IMRF recognized that its calculation did not factor in the fully funded benefits for retirees, as permitted by GASB. The recalculated IMRF funding level is a much stronger 71%. This improved further to 78% as of Dec. 31, 2012 after the city bonded for early retirement benefits. Though the recalculation of IMRF obligations mitigated much of the concern about that plan, the city's police and firemen's pensions remain poorly funded. The plans are a weak 55% and 49% funded, respectively. To improve funding levels, the city has increased payments to the police and fire plans in recent years in excess of the actuarially required contribution (ARC), and plans to substantially increase contributions going forward. Fitch views these pension plans as a credit concern for the city but believes that the successful implementation of the city's funding plan without offsetting declines in overall financial flexibility could lead to positive rating action. The city funds its other post-employment benefits (OPEB) on a pay-go basis. Total carrying costs for debt, pension and OPEB are a moderate 22.8% of fiscal 2012 governmental expenses. Contact: Primary Analyst Eric Friedman Director +1-212-908-9181 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 