Oct 10 - *=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Oct. 10] Aa1 AA+ 120.15 Washington, WA, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 AA+ 107.94 Washington, WA, GO 11:30 AM A+ *10.00 Chisago Lakes ISD #2144, MN, GO 11:00 AM *3.50 Hays Co Wtr Cntr & Imp #2, TX, GO 11:00 AM *5.09 Holmen Vlg, WI, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 4.00 Winnebago County, IL, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 *1.13 Winona Port Authority, MN, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 AA *9.39 Montgomery County, OH, GO 10:30 AM Aa1 AA 17.97 Montgomery County, OH, GO 10:30 AM AAA *6.85 Arlington (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM AA+ *2.58 Brownsburg (Town), IN, RE 11:00 AM A+ *5.12 Deer River ISD #317, MN, GO 12:00 PM BBB- 7.00 Denton Co Fresh Wtr Supp Dt #7, TX 12:00 PM A *8.66 El Campo ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM 12.85 Evesham Twp, NJ 11:00 AM AA+ *1.58 Hamilton Wenham Reg SD, MA, GO 11:00 AM *7.12 Jackson Co SD, AR, GO 12:00 PM *5.20 Moonachie Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *7.33 Orchard Pk (Town), NY 11:00 AM *3.73 Somerset ISD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM A+ *2.71 Wappingers Falls Vlg, NY, GO 11:00 AM *1.18 West Harris Co MUD #5, TX, GO 12:00 PM A *3.50 Wilson Co USD #484, KS, GO 12:00 PM *3.27 Connecticut Reg SD #9, CT 11:30 AM BBB *5.55 Fort Bend Co Levee Imp Dt #17, TX 12:30 PM Aa2 AA- *8.50 Richland Co SD #1, SC 11:30 AM Aa1 *8.63 Abington Twp, PA, GO 12:15 PM *2.66 Marshall Co ISD #2, OK, GO 01:45 PM *1.40 Choctaw Co ISD #39, OK, GO 02:00 PM [Oct. 15] 10.92 Wilson County, TN, GO 10:30 AM 2.01 Wilson County, TN, GO 10:30 AM AA+ *8.18 Bloomington, IL, GO 11:00 AM *9.31 Brookland SD #14, AR, GO 11:00 AM *2.11 Heron Lake-Okabena ISD #330, MN 11:00 AM *8.99 Homewood-Flossmoor Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:00 AM Aaa AAA 25.87 Plano ISD, TX, GO 11:00 AM *5.50 Delano, MN, GO 11:30 AM AA- 5.33 Berlin Borough, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *4.08 Blackduck ISD #32, MN, GO 12:00 PM *7.10 Cold Spring Hbr Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM *2.00 Fremont Comm Schs, IN, GO 11:00 AM *2.44 Glen Cove, NY 11:00 AM *3.45 Glen Cove, NY 11:00 AM AAA 2.25 Grand Prairie, TX, GO 12:00 PM 12.17 Grand Prairie, TX, GO 12:00 PM 20.85 Heber Springs SD #1, AR, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 *9.50 Nash County, NC, GO 11:00 AM *1.33 Ottumwa, IA, GO 12:00 PM Aa1 AA+ 27.85 Palm Beach County, FL, RE 11:00 AM *6.00 Port Jefferson UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 50.00 Richland County, SC 11:00 AM *4.62 Robbinsdale, MN, GO 12:00 PM 10.00 St Lucie Co SD, FL 11:00 AM 11.76 Vance Co Wtr Dt, NC 11:00 AM Aa3 A+ 36.63 Western Kentucky Univ, KY, RE 11:00 AM *2.18 Westville Borough, NJ 11:00 AM AA- 12.50 Wicomico County, MD, GO 11:00 AM *2.14 Winona ISD #861, MN, GO 12:00 PM 12.33 Wolcott (Town), CT 11:30 AM *1.70 Mattapoisett (Town), MA, GO 12:00 PM *4.33 Mattapoisett (Town), MA, GO 12:00 PM [Oct. 16] 2.74 Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton SD, WI, GO 10:30 AM *1.05 Bald Knob SD #1, AR, GO 11:00 AM SP-1+ 130.00 Milwaukee, WI 11:00 AM *2.70 Mt Prospect Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:00 AM 19.22 St Louis Pk ISD #283, MN, GO 11:00 AM *9.45 Montville Twp, NJ, GO 10:45 AM *4.14 Allamuchy Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *3.78 Allamuchy Twp, NJ 11:00 AM MIG1 125.00 Broward Co SD, FL 11:00 AM *1.31 East Bethel, MN, GO 12:00 PM *9.20 Fairhaven (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 AAA *5.00 Falmouth (Town), ME, GO 11:00 AM 37.90 Iron Range Res & Rehab Comm, MN, RE 12:00 PM *1.24 Manville Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *9.09 Prairie Grove SD #23, AR, GO 12:00 PM 28.56 Westfield, MA 11:00 AM *1.25 Wildwood, NJ 11:00 AM Aa2 AAA 23.72 Winchester, VA, GO 11:00 AM *1.06 Wildwood, NJ 11:30 AM [Oct. 17] AA 4.88 San Francisco (City & Co), CA, RE 11:30 AM AA 32.50 San Francisco (City & Co), CA, RE 09:00 AM A1 36.00 Sevier Co SD BOE, UT, GO 11:30 AM Aaa AAA *6.64 Dakota Co Comm Dev Agy, MN, GO 11:00 AM *2.39 Cicero (Town), IN, RE 11:00 AM *1.30 Ctrl Noble Comm Sch Corp, IN, GO 11:00 AM *1.03 Ottawa Co Rural Wtr Dt #2, KS, RE 12:00 PM 21.00 Tompkins BOCES, NY 11:00 AM 18.77 Warren, MI, GO 11:00 AM 15.50 Hartford Co Metro Dt, CT 11:30 AM 30.00 Hartford Co Metro Dt, CT 11:30 AM 33.75 Rockland County, NY, GO 11:30 AM 18.48 Ann Arbor, MI, RE 01:30 PM [Oct. 21] *4.98 Baldwin-Woodville Area SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM *2.86 Braham ISD #314, MN, GO 11:00 AM 17.76 Richfield ISD #280, MN, GO 11:00 AM *2.68 Hastings, MN, GO 11:30 AM *3.86 Buffalo, MN, GO 12:00 PM 5.70 St Cloud, MN, GO 12:00 PM 5.38 St Cloud, MN, GO 12:00 PM 15.00 Ames Comm SD, IA, GO 02:00 PM 13.18 Nicollet County, MN, GO 02:00 PM 1.38 Nicollet County, MN, GO 02:00 PM [Oct. 22] 1.50 Milwaukee Area Tech Coll, WI, GO 10:30 AM *9.47 Aurora, IL, GO 10:45 AM AA+ *1.25 Park City, KS, GO 11:00 AM AA+ *4.70 Park City, KS, GO 11:00 AM *1.80 Princeton ISD #477, MN, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 AA 25.20 St Petersburg, FL, RE 11:00 AM *2.34 Dayton, MN, GO 01:00 PM [Oct. 23] *1.33 Whitehall, WI, GO 12:00 PM 67.49 Worcester, MA, GO 11:00 AM [Oct. 24] 27.48 Iowa BOR, IA, RE 11:00 AM [Oct. 28] *2.80 Columbia Heights, MN, GO 12:00 PM *5.35 Shawnee, KS, GO 12:00 PM [Nov. 05] 15.00 Jefferson Par Sch Bd, LA, RE 07:00 PM [Nov. 12] *5.69 Coffeyville, KS, GO 11:30 AM [Nov. 18] *5.83 Wisconsin Indianhead Tech, WI, GO 11:00 AM [Nov. 20] *6.36 Marshall, MN, RE 11:00 AM [Nov. 21] *3.07 Cambridge-Isanti ISD #911, MN, GO 11:00 AM