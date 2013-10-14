BRIEF-Rockwell Collins announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Rockwell Collins announces pricing of senior notes offering
*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Oct. 15] Aa1 76.08 Kansas Dev Fin Auth, KS, RE 10:30 AM AA 10.92 Wilson County, TN, GO 10:30 AM AA 2.01 Wilson County, TN, GO 10:30 AM Aa2 AA+ *8.18 Bloomington, IL, GO 11:00 AM *9.31 Brookland SD #14, AR, GO 11:00 AM *2.11 Heron Lake-Okabena ISD #330, MN, GO 11:00 AM A+ *8.99 Homewood-Flossmoor Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:00 AM Aaa AAA 25.87 Plano ISD, TX, GO 11:00 AM *5.50 Delano, MN, GO 11:30 AM AA- *5.33 Berlin Borough, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *4.08 Blackduck ISD #32, MN, GO 12:00 PM *7.10 Cold Spring Hbr Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM *2.00 Fremont Comm Schs, IN, GO 11:00 AM *3.45 Glen Cove, NY 11:00 AM *2.44 Glen Cove, NY 11:00 AM AAA AA+ 2.25 Grand Prairie, TX, GO 12:00 PM 12.17 Grand Prairie, TX, GO 12:00 PM 20.85 Heber Springs SD #1, AR, GO 12:00 PM Aa2 AA- *9.50 Nash County, NC, GO 11:00 AM *1.33 Ottumwa, IA, GO 12:00 PM Aa1 AA+ AA+ 27.85 Palm Beach County, FL, RE 11:00 AM *6.00 Port Jefferson UFSD, NY 11:00 AM MIG1 SP-1+ 50.00 Richland County, SC 11:00 AM *4.62 Robbinsdale, MN, GO 12:00 PM MIG1 10.00 St Lucie Co SD, FL 11:00 AM 11.76 Vance Co Wtr Dt, NC 11:00 AM Aa3 A+ 36.63 Western Kentucky Univ, KY, RE 11:00 AM *2.18 Westville Borough, NJ 11:00 AM Aa2 AA- 12.50 Wicomico County, MD, GO 11:00 AM A+ *2.14 Winona ISD #861, MN, GO 12:00 PM *3.34 Mount Olive Twp, NJ 11:30 AM 12.33 Wolcott (Town), CT 11:30 AM AAA *1.70 Mattapoisett (Town), MA, GO 12:00 PM AAA *4.33 Mattapoisett (Town), MA, GO 12:00 PM [Oct. 16] A+ *2.74 Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton SD, WI, GO 10:30 AM *1.05 Bald Knob SD #1, AR, GO 11:00 AM MIG1 SP-1+ 130.00 Milwaukee, WI 11:00 AM *2.70 Mt Prospect Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:00 AM 19.22 St Louis Pk ISD #283, MN, GO 11:00 AM *9.45 Montville Twp, NJ, GO 10:45 AM *4.14 Allamuchy Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *3.78 Allamuchy Twp, NJ 11:00 AM MIG1 125.00 Broward Co SD, FL 11:00 AM *1.31 East Bethel, MN, GO 12:00 PM *9.20 Fairhaven (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 AAA *5.00 Falmouth (Town), ME, GO 11:00 AM 37.90 Iron Range Res & Rehab Comm, MN, RE 12:00 PM *1.24 Manville Borough, NJ 11:00 AM 2.00 New Rochelle, NY 11:00 AM *9.09 Prairie Grove SD #23, AR, GO 12:00 PM 15.78 Wayne Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *8.19 West Orange Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 28.56 Westfield, MA 11:00 AM *1.25 Wildwood, NJ 11:00 AM Aa2 AAA 23.72 Winchester, VA, GO 11:00 AM *1.06 Wildwood, NJ 11:30 AM [Oct. 17] Aa3 AA AA- 4.75 San Francisco (City & Co), CA, RE 11:30 AM 32.77 San Francisco (City & Co), CA, RE 12:00 PM A1 36.00 Sevier Co SD BOE, UT, GO 11:30 AM *5.91 Quitman SD #21, AR, GO 11:00 AM 12.00 Andover (Town), MA 11:00 AM Aa2 *9.65 Brazosport ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM *2.39 Cicero (Town), IN, RE 11:00 AM *1.30 Ctrl Noble Comm Sch Corp, IN, GO 11:00 AM *4.50 Franklin Lakes Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *1.03 Ottawa Co Rural Wtr Dt #2, KS, RE 12:00 PM *8.88 Sharon (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM *1.40 Shelter Island UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 13.94 Somerville, MA, GO 11:00 AM 61.68 Suffolk County, NY, GO 11:00 AM 21.00 Tompkins BOCES, NY 11:00 AM 18.77 Warren, MI, GO 11:00 AM 12.00 Webster (Town), MA 11:00 AM *9.51 Allen Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:30 AM *1.10 Bergen (Town), NY 11:30 AM 15.50 Hartford Co Metro Dt, CT 11:30 AM 30.00 Hartford Co Metro Dt, CT 11:30 AM 33.75 Rockland County, NY, GO 11:30 AM 18.48 Ann Arbor, MI, RE 01:30 PM [Oct. 18] *1.45 Speedway (Town), IN, GO 11:00 AM [Oct. 21] *4.98 Baldwin-Woodville Area SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM *9.83 Grand Forks, ND, GO 11:00 AM 17.76 Richfield ISD #280, MN, GO 11:00 AM *2.68 Hastings, MN, GO 11:30 AM *3.86 Buffalo, MN, GO 12:00 PM 4.30 Lakeway, TX, GO 12:00 PM 5.70 St Cloud, MN, GO 12:00 PM 5.38 St Cloud, MN, GO 12:00 PM 18.10 Johnston, IA, GO 12:30 PM 15.00 Ames Comm SD, IA, GO 02:00 PM 13.18 Nicollet County, MN, GO 02:00 PM 1.38 Nicollet County, MN, GO 02:00 PM [Oct. 22] AA- *6.80 Dona Ana County, NM, GO 11:30 AM 1.50 Milwaukee Area Tech Coll, WI, GO 10:30 AM 282.60 Minnesota, MN, GO 10:30 AM *9.47 Aurora, IL, GO 10:45 AM 112.00 Minnesota, MN, GO 11:00 AM AA+ *1.25 Park City, KS, GO 11:00 AM AA+ *4.70 Park City, KS, GO 11:00 AM *1.80 Princeton ISD #477, MN, GO 11:00 AM 45.00 Will Co Comm Coll Dt #525, IL, GO 11:00 AM *9.92 Wilmette Vlg, IL, GO 11:15 AM 15.76 Bismarck, ND, GO 11:30 AM 372.96 Minnesota, MN, GO 11:30 AM 2.15 Bismarck, ND, GO 12:00 PM *2.65 Kingston, NY 11:00 AM 18.00 Somerset County, NJ, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 AA 25.20 St Petersburg, FL, RE 11:00 AM AA *2.34 Dayton, MN, GO 01:00 PM [Oct. 23] *2.53 Santa Claus (Town), IN, RE 11:00 AM *1.33 Whitehall, WI, GO 12:00 PM 67.49 Worcester, MA, GO 11:00 AM 10.95 Worcester, MA 11:00 AM 11.47 Worcester, MA 11:00 AM [Oct. 24] 27.48 Iowa BOR, IA, RE 11:00 AM [Oct. 28] *1.57 New York Mills ISD #553, MN, GO 11:00 AM *2.80 Columbia Heights, MN, GO 12:00 PM *5.35 Shawnee, KS, GO 12:00 PM A+ *5.62 Cocke County, TN, GO 11:15 AM A+ *1.23 Cocke County, TN, GO 12:45 PM [Oct. 29] *2.86 Braham ISD #314, MN, GO 11:00 AM 2.88 Canton (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM 4.67 Canton (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM [Oct. 30] 8.70 Redwood City SD, CA 12:30 PM [Nov. 04] *5.45 Bloomington, MN, GO 11:00 AM *4.41 Bloomington, MN, GO 11:00 AM 1.01 Atchison Co USD #409, KS, GO 11:30 AM *2.27 Shoreview, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Nov. 05] 15.00 Jefferson Par Sch Bd, LA, RE 07:00 PM [Nov. 12] *6.50 St Louis County, MN, GO 11:00 AM *5.69 Coffeyville, KS, GO 11:30 AM *2.69 Fairmont ISD #2752, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Nov. 18] *5.83 Wisconsin Indianhead Tech, WI, GO 11:00 AM [Nov. 20] *6.36 Marshall, MN, RE 11:00 AM [Nov. 21] *3.07 Cambridge-Isanti ISD #911, MN, GO 11:00 AM
* Rockwell Collins announces pricing of senior notes offering
March 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
** This Diary is filed daily ** --------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29 BRAZIL - Bank of America Merrill Lynch Brazil Conference. NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams speaks on "From Sustained Recovery to Sustainable Growth: What a Difference Four Years Makes" before the Forecasters Club of New York - 1715 GMT. LJUBLJANA, Slovenia - Bank of Slovenia holds board meeting.