*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Oct. 15] Aa1 76.08 Kansas Dev Fin Auth, KS, RE 10:30 AM AA 10.92 Wilson County, TN, GO 10:30 AM AA 2.01 Wilson County, TN, GO 10:30 AM Aa2 AA+ *8.18 Bloomington, IL, GO 11:00 AM *9.31 Brookland SD #14, AR, GO 11:00 AM *2.11 Heron Lake-Okabena ISD #330, MN, GO 11:00 AM A+ *8.99 Homewood-Flossmoor Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:00 AM Aaa AAA 25.87 Plano ISD, TX, GO 11:00 AM *5.50 Delano, MN, GO 11:30 AM AA- *5.33 Berlin Borough, NJ, GO 11:00 AM *4.08 Blackduck ISD #32, MN, GO 12:00 PM *7.10 Cold Spring Hbr Ctrl SD, NY 11:00 AM *2.00 Fremont Comm Schs, IN, GO 11:00 AM *3.45 Glen Cove, NY 11:00 AM *2.44 Glen Cove, NY 11:00 AM AAA AA+ 2.25 Grand Prairie, TX, GO 12:00 PM 12.17 Grand Prairie, TX, GO 12:00 PM 20.85 Heber Springs SD #1, AR, GO 12:00 PM Aa2 AA- *9.50 Nash County, NC, GO 11:00 AM *1.33 Ottumwa, IA, GO 12:00 PM Aa1 AA+ AA+ 27.85 Palm Beach County, FL, RE 11:00 AM *6.00 Port Jefferson UFSD, NY 11:00 AM MIG1 SP-1+ 50.00 Richland County, SC 11:00 AM *4.62 Robbinsdale, MN, GO 12:00 PM MIG1 10.00 St Lucie Co SD, FL 11:00 AM 11.76 Vance Co Wtr Dt, NC 11:00 AM Aa3 A+ 36.63 Western Kentucky Univ, KY, RE 11:00 AM *2.18 Westville Borough, NJ 11:00 AM Aa2 AA- 12.50 Wicomico County, MD, GO 11:00 AM A+ *2.14 Winona ISD #861, MN, GO 12:00 PM *3.34 Mount Olive Twp, NJ 11:30 AM 12.33 Wolcott (Town), CT 11:30 AM AAA *1.70 Mattapoisett (Town), MA, GO 12:00 PM AAA *4.33 Mattapoisett (Town), MA, GO 12:00 PM [Oct. 16] A+ *2.74 Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton SD, WI, GO 10:30 AM *1.05 Bald Knob SD #1, AR, GO 11:00 AM MIG1 SP-1+ 130.00 Milwaukee, WI 11:00 AM *2.70 Mt Prospect Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:00 AM 19.22 St Louis Pk ISD #283, MN, GO 11:00 AM *9.45 Montville Twp, NJ, GO 10:45 AM *4.14 Allamuchy Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *3.78 Allamuchy Twp, NJ 11:00 AM MIG1 125.00 Broward Co SD, FL 11:00 AM *1.31 East Bethel, MN, GO 12:00 PM *9.20 Fairhaven (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 AAA *5.00 Falmouth (Town), ME, GO 11:00 AM 37.90 Iron Range Res & Rehab Comm, MN, RE 12:00 PM *1.24 Manville Borough, NJ 11:00 AM 2.00 New Rochelle, NY 11:00 AM *9.09 Prairie Grove SD #23, AR, GO 12:00 PM 15.78 Wayne Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *8.19 West Orange Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 28.56 Westfield, MA 11:00 AM *1.25 Wildwood, NJ 11:00 AM Aa2 AAA 23.72 Winchester, VA, GO 11:00 AM *1.06 Wildwood, NJ 11:30 AM [Oct. 17] Aa3 AA AA- 4.75 San Francisco (City & Co), CA, RE 11:30 AM 32.77 San Francisco (City & Co), CA, RE 12:00 PM A1 36.00 Sevier Co SD BOE, UT, GO 11:30 AM *5.91 Quitman SD #21, AR, GO 11:00 AM 12.00 Andover (Town), MA 11:00 AM Aa2 *9.65 Brazosport ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM *2.39 Cicero (Town), IN, RE 11:00 AM *1.30 Ctrl Noble Comm Sch Corp, IN, GO 11:00 AM *4.50 Franklin Lakes Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *1.03 Ottawa Co Rural Wtr Dt #2, KS, RE 12:00 PM *8.88 Sharon (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM *1.40 Shelter Island UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 13.94 Somerville, MA, GO 11:00 AM 61.68 Suffolk County, NY, GO 11:00 AM 21.00 Tompkins BOCES, NY 11:00 AM 18.77 Warren, MI, GO 11:00 AM 12.00 Webster (Town), MA 11:00 AM *9.51 Allen Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:30 AM *1.10 Bergen (Town), NY 11:30 AM 15.50 Hartford Co Metro Dt, CT 11:30 AM 30.00 Hartford Co Metro Dt, CT 11:30 AM 33.75 Rockland County, NY, GO 11:30 AM 18.48 Ann Arbor, MI, RE 01:30 PM [Oct. 18] *1.45 Speedway (Town), IN, GO 11:00 AM [Oct. 21] *4.98 Baldwin-Woodville Area SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM *9.83 Grand Forks, ND, GO 11:00 AM 17.76 Richfield ISD #280, MN, GO 11:00 AM *2.68 Hastings, MN, GO 11:30 AM *3.86 Buffalo, MN, GO 12:00 PM 4.30 Lakeway, TX, GO 12:00 PM 5.70 St Cloud, MN, GO 12:00 PM 5.38 St Cloud, MN, GO 12:00 PM 18.10 Johnston, IA, GO 12:30 PM 15.00 Ames Comm SD, IA, GO 02:00 PM 13.18 Nicollet County, MN, GO 02:00 PM 1.38 Nicollet County, MN, GO 02:00 PM [Oct. 22] AA- *6.80 Dona Ana County, NM, GO 11:30 AM 1.50 Milwaukee Area Tech Coll, WI, GO 10:30 AM 282.60 Minnesota, MN, GO 10:30 AM *9.47 Aurora, IL, GO 10:45 AM 112.00 Minnesota, MN, GO 11:00 AM AA+ *1.25 Park City, KS, GO 11:00 AM AA+ *4.70 Park City, KS, GO 11:00 AM *1.80 Princeton ISD #477, MN, GO 11:00 AM 45.00 Will Co Comm Coll Dt #525, IL, GO 11:00 AM *9.92 Wilmette Vlg, IL, GO 11:15 AM 15.76 Bismarck, ND, GO 11:30 AM 372.96 Minnesota, MN, GO 11:30 AM 2.15 Bismarck, ND, GO 12:00 PM *2.65 Kingston, NY 11:00 AM 18.00 Somerset County, NJ, GO 11:00 AM Aa2 AA 25.20 St Petersburg, FL, RE 11:00 AM AA *2.34 Dayton, MN, GO 01:00 PM [Oct. 23] *2.53 Santa Claus (Town), IN, RE 11:00 AM *1.33 Whitehall, WI, GO 12:00 PM 67.49 Worcester, MA, GO 11:00 AM 10.95 Worcester, MA 11:00 AM 11.47 Worcester, MA 11:00 AM [Oct. 24] 27.48 Iowa BOR, IA, RE 11:00 AM [Oct. 28] *1.57 New York Mills ISD #553, MN, GO 11:00 AM *2.80 Columbia Heights, MN, GO 12:00 PM *5.35 Shawnee, KS, GO 12:00 PM A+ *5.62 Cocke County, TN, GO 11:15 AM A+ *1.23 Cocke County, TN, GO 12:45 PM [Oct. 29] *2.86 Braham ISD #314, MN, GO 11:00 AM 2.88 Canton (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM 4.67 Canton (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM [Oct. 30] 8.70 Redwood City SD, CA 12:30 PM [Nov. 04] *5.45 Bloomington, MN, GO 11:00 AM *4.41 Bloomington, MN, GO 11:00 AM 1.01 Atchison Co USD #409, KS, GO 11:30 AM *2.27 Shoreview, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Nov. 05] 15.00 Jefferson Par Sch Bd, LA, RE 07:00 PM [Nov. 12] *6.50 St Louis County, MN, GO 11:00 AM *5.69 Coffeyville, KS, GO 11:30 AM *2.69 Fairmont ISD #2752, MN, GO 12:00 PM [Nov. 18] *5.83 Wisconsin Indianhead Tech, WI, GO 11:00 AM [Nov. 20] *6.36 Marshall, MN, RE 11:00 AM [Nov. 21] *3.07 Cambridge-Isanti ISD #911, MN, GO 11:00 AM