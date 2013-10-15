Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AA' rating on the Colorado Department of
Transportation's (CDOT) approximately $436 million outstanding transportation
revenue anticipation notes (TRANs). CDOT also has $105 million outstanding
series 2011 TRANs and $31 million in outstanding series 2013 TRANs which Fitch
does not rate. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
DUAL PLEDGE MITIGATES FEDERAL CONCERN: The TRANs are secured by annual
allocations from federal transportation funds and state match funds at the sole
discretion of the Transportation Commission, which provides an offset to federal
reauthorization risk. State matching funds are largely derived from the highway
users tax fund (HUTF), which includes the state portion of the motor fuel tax
and vehicle registration fees. Under certain conditions and limitations, CDOT is
also entitled to receive up to 2% of gross general fund revenues. State
appropriation is not necessary for federal revenues and HUTF that are
constitutionally required to be used for highways.
UNCERTAINTY OF FEDERAL PROGRAM: The federal program, which was once a
formula-driven program funded on a multiyear basis, has now morphed into a
program where future policy is less certain. This means funding levels are less
predictable and the program is more dependent on frequent action to extend
authorization and on general fund transfers that will likely need to be
continued indefinitely barring an increase in the federal gas-tax or a
significant reduction in spending.
STRONG STRUCTURAL FEATURES: The voter-approved authorization limits note
issuance to $1.7 billion, including a cap of $2.3 billion in total debt service,
which was reached following issuance of the series 2004 notes. In addition, the
indenture requires that at the date of issuance of additional TRANs, anticipated
debt service in any fiscal year cannot exceed 50% of federal funding from prior
year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
--Changes in state laws through legislation of voter initiatives that alter the
availability of or leverage against the State match funds.
SECURITY:
The TRANs are special, limited obligations of CDOT payable solely from the trust
estate, consisting of federal transportation and state matching funds.
CREDIT SUMMARY:
The highway trust fund's (HTF) expenditures have been exceeding revenues over
the past several years. The most recent authorization, Moving Ahead for Progress
in the 21st Century (MAP-21), provides funding certainty for the next two years
but it does not address longer-term issues regarding the sustainability of the
federal program or solvency of the HTF and relies on a total of $18.8 billion
general fund transfers in 2013 and 2014. Funding levels have become less certain
and difficult to predict beyond current authorization. In addition, the increase
in corporate fuel economy standards approved in August 2012 would adversely
impact gas tax revenues which support the HTF. In Fitch's view, the
unsustainable trajectory of the HTF may lead to policy changes that could affect
bondholders.
CDOT's TRANs have a secondary pledge of state matching funds, derived from HUTF
revenues and general fund transfers, which provides an offset to federal
reauthorization risk. HUTF revenues are principally received from motor fuel
taxes and vehicle registration fees, the majority of which are distributed to
the CDOT, counties, and municipalities based on statutory formulas. However, the
first distributions (or 'off-the-top' appropriations) are made to
highway-related functions of the state (i.e., state patrol and ports of entry
functions). By statute, these deductions may not increase by more than 6%
annually. CDOT's dual pledge of federal reimbursements and state matching funds
each provide coverage of 3.2x and 2.4x respectively in fiscal year 2013.
In May 2009, SB 09-228 eliminated CDOT's initial pledge of its 10.34% sales and
use tax transfer under SB 97-001 and the excess state revenues pledged under
House Bill 02-1310. In exchange, SB 09-228 provided that up to 2% of gross
general fund revenues may be transferred to the HUTF contingent upon the
magnitude of annual statewide personal income growth and the level of Taxpayer
Bill of Rights refunds as a percentage of general fund revenue. SB 09-228
requires personal income growth while maintaining low levels of TABOR refunds,
which may not translate into incremental pledged revenue streams for CDOT.
Management has indicated that it does not anticipate any future transfers under
SB 09-228 (other general fund transfers) through the maturity of the bonds in
2017.
The department has already obligated all the debt service payments for the TRANs
through 2016. Delay in federal reimbursement would not impact repayment of
bonds because of the forward delivery agreement which prefunded debt service
with state funds.
CDOT, which is an executive department of the state, plans, develops, and
constructs highways and other parts of the state's transportation network. The
executive director, who is appointed by the governor with the consent of the
state senate, is responsible for the overall direction and management of CDOT.
The transportation commission, consisting of 11 members appointed by the
governor with the state senate's consent, formulates the state's general
transportation policy for recommendation to the governor and legislature and is
solely responsible for approval and allocation of more than 95% of CDOT's
budget, with the balance appropriated by the state general assembly.