BRIEF-Indian Bank appoints Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO
* Says appointment of Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO of Indian Bank Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oxwKoI) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 15 Democratic and Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate have resumed negotiations on legislation to avert a default and to reopen shuttered federal agencies after attempts in the House of Representatives failed on Tuesday.
Don Stewart, a spokesman for Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said: "Given tonight's events, the leaders have decided to work toward a solution that would reopen the government and prevent default. They are optimistic an agreement can be reached."
A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid also said that the two leaders have "re-engaged" and "are optimistic that an agreement is within reach." Neither spokesman gave a likely timetable for reaching a deal.
STRASBOURG, April 4 All financial business denominated in euros should be moved from London to the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc, an EU lawmaker said on Tuesday.
CAIRO, April 4 Shares in Egypt's MM Group will start trading next Tuesday following this week's placement, in which the company raised 750 million pounds ($42 million) by selling a 30 percent stake to investors.