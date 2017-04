Des Moines, Iowa Thu, Oct 17, 2013 USDA Market News IOWA/MINNESOTA DAILY DIRECT MORNING HOG REPORT BASED ON STATE OF ORIGIN PLANT DELIVERED PURCHASE DATA FOR Thursday, October 17, 2013 (As of 9:30 AM) CURRENT VOLUME BY PURCHASE TYPE BARROWS & GILTS LIVE AND CARCASS BASIS Estimated Actual Actual Actual Today Today Week Ago Year Ago Producer Sold Negotiated 2,570 1,646 2,262 Other Market Formula 1,935 1,935 0 Swine or Pork Market Formula 35,742 18,675 25,429 Other Purchase Arrangement 33,385 17,185 15,685 Packer Sold (all purchase types) 6,884 1,734 1,790 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 540 *Price not reported due to confidentiality* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IOWA/MINNESOTA DAILY DIRECT NEGOTIATED HOG PURCHASE MATRIX REPRESENTING INDIVIDUAL PACKER CARCASS MERIT BUYING PROGRAMS based on both Fat and Muscle Measurements for a 200 lb Carcass Basis *Price not reported due to confidentiality* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CARCASS WEIGHT DIFFERENTIALS *Price not reported due to confidentiality* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MEASUREMENTS BASED ON SLAUGHTER DATA SUBMITTED Information not available -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SWINE OR PORK MARKET FORMULA PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 20,437 *Price not reported due to confidentiality* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (live basis, 240-300 lbs): 1,105 *Price not reported due to confidentiality* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BARROWS & GILTS PURCHASE BY STATE OF ORIGIN Iowa 29,269 Minnesota 15,997 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Source: USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer)