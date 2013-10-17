Des Moines, Iowa Thu, Oct 17, 2013 USDA Market News EASTERN CORNBELT DAILY DIRECT MORNING HOG REPORT BASED ON STATE OF ORIGIN PLANT DELIVERED PURCHASE DATA FOR Thursday, October 17, 2013 (As of 9:30 AM) CURRENT VOLUME BY PURCHASE TYPE BARROWS & GILTS LIVE AND CARCASS BASIS Estimated Actual Actual Actual Today Today Week Ago Year Ago Producer Sold Negotiated 5,872 3,570 4,037 Other Market Formula 9,885 9,877 760 Swine or Pork Market Formula 31,388 4,767 5,730 Other Purchase Arrangement 17,770 12,755 4,548 Packer Sold (all purchase types) 660 0 880 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 3,340 Compared to Prior Day's closing weighted average (LM_HG207), no comparison Base Price Range $85.65 - $92.50, Weighted Average $87.70 Base Price is the price from which no discounts are subtracted and no premiums are added. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN CORNBELT DAILY DIRECT NEGOTIATED HOG PURCHASE MATRIX REPRESENTING INDIVIDUAL PACKER CARCASS MERIT BUYING PROGRAMS based on both Fat and Muscle Measurements for a 200 lb Carcass Basis LOIN AREA/DEPTH (INCHES) BF 4.0/ 1.4 5.0/ 1.7 6.0/ 2.0 7.0/ 2.3 8.0/ 2.7 0.4 93.00 97.13 94.00 98.14 95.00 99.16 93.50 100.18 93.50 101.58 0.5 92.00 96.20 93.00 97.22 93.50 98.24 93.50 99.25 93.50 100.55 0.6 91.65 95.18 92.00 96.20 93.50 97.22 93.50 98.24 93.50 99.62 0.7 90.10 94.26 90.50 95.28 92.00 96.29 92.00 97.31 93.50 98.61 0.8 88.56 93.24 89.68 94.26 90.50 95.28 90.50 96.29 92.00 97.68 0.9 87.02 92.50 88.13 93.33 89.50 94.35 90.50 95.37 90.50 96.66 1.0 85.48 90.74 86.59 92.50 87.50 93.33 89.50 94.35 90.50 95.74 1.1 83.94 89.26 85.05 90.84 87.36 92.50 87.50 93.43 89.50 94.72 1.2 81.37 87.88 82.48 89.36 84.79 90.84 85.50 92.50 87.50 93.80 1.4 75.37 82.42 76.49 86.49 78.80 87.97 80.51 90.50 82.22 92.50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CARCASS WEIGHT DIFFERENTIALS 145# -32.00 -8.57 175# -4.00 0.00 205# -6.85 0.00 155# -19.00 0.00 185# -1.00 0.00 215# -6.85 0.00 165# -9.00 0.00 195# -1.71 0.00 225# -6.85 0.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MEASUREMENTS BASED ON SLAUGHTER DATA SUBMITTED Information not available -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SWINE OR PORK MARKET FORMULA PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 4,066 Base Price Range $81.45 - $92.44, Weighted Average $87.78 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (live basis, 240-300 lbs): 229 *Price not reported due to confidentiality* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BARROWS & GILTS PURCHASE BY STATE OF ORIGIN Illinois 8,816 Indiana 6,757 Kentucky 415 Michigan 1,500 North Carolina 138 New York 360 Ohio 7,368 Pennsylvania 1,170 Wisconsin 504 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Source: USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer)