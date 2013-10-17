Des Moines, Iowa Thu, Oct 17, 2013 USDA Market News
EASTERN CORNBELT DAILY DIRECT MORNING HOG REPORT BASED ON STATE OF ORIGIN
PLANT DELIVERED PURCHASE DATA FOR Thursday, October 17, 2013 (As of 9:30 AM)
CURRENT VOLUME BY PURCHASE TYPE
BARROWS & GILTS LIVE AND CARCASS BASIS
Estimated Actual Actual Actual
Today Today Week Ago Year Ago
Producer Sold
Negotiated 5,872 3,570 4,037
Other Market Formula 9,885 9,877 760
Swine or Pork Market Formula 31,388 4,767 5,730
Other Purchase Arrangement 17,770 12,755 4,548
Packer Sold (all purchase types) 660 0 880
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)
Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 3,340
Compared to Prior Day's closing weighted average (LM_HG207), no comparison
Base Price Range $85.65 - $92.50, Weighted Average $87.70
Base Price is the price from which no discounts are
subtracted and no premiums are added.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EASTERN CORNBELT DAILY DIRECT NEGOTIATED HOG PURCHASE MATRIX
REPRESENTING INDIVIDUAL PACKER CARCASS MERIT BUYING PROGRAMS
based on both Fat and Muscle Measurements for a 200 lb Carcass Basis
LOIN AREA/DEPTH (INCHES)
BF 4.0/ 1.4 5.0/ 1.7 6.0/ 2.0 7.0/ 2.3 8.0/ 2.7
0.4 93.00 97.13 94.00 98.14 95.00 99.16 93.50 100.18 93.50 101.58
0.5 92.00 96.20 93.00 97.22 93.50 98.24 93.50 99.25 93.50 100.55
0.6 91.65 95.18 92.00 96.20 93.50 97.22 93.50 98.24 93.50 99.62
0.7 90.10 94.26 90.50 95.28 92.00 96.29 92.00 97.31 93.50 98.61
0.8 88.56 93.24 89.68 94.26 90.50 95.28 90.50 96.29 92.00 97.68
0.9 87.02 92.50 88.13 93.33 89.50 94.35 90.50 95.37 90.50 96.66
1.0 85.48 90.74 86.59 92.50 87.50 93.33 89.50 94.35 90.50 95.74
1.1 83.94 89.26 85.05 90.84 87.36 92.50 87.50 93.43 89.50 94.72
1.2 81.37 87.88 82.48 89.36 84.79 90.84 85.50 92.50 87.50 93.80
1.4 75.37 82.42 76.49 86.49 78.80 87.97 80.51 90.50 82.22 92.50
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CARCASS WEIGHT DIFFERENTIALS
145# -32.00 -8.57 175# -4.00 0.00 205# -6.85 0.00
155# -19.00 0.00 185# -1.00 0.00 215# -6.85 0.00
165# -9.00 0.00 195# -1.71 0.00 225# -6.85 0.00
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MEASUREMENTS BASED ON SLAUGHTER DATA SUBMITTED
Information not available
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SWINE OR PORK MARKET FORMULA PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)
Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 4,066
Base Price Range $81.45 - $92.44, Weighted Average $87.78
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)
Barrows & Gilts (live basis, 240-300 lbs): 229
*Price not reported due to confidentiality*
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BARROWS & GILTS PURCHASE BY STATE OF ORIGIN
Illinois 8,816 Indiana 6,757
Kentucky 415 Michigan 1,500
North Carolina 138 New York 360
Ohio 7,368 Pennsylvania 1,170
Wisconsin 504
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Source: USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA
